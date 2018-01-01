Reinvention
Reinvention
Why Entrepreneurs Must Learn to Re-Invent Themselves
Re-invention can be triggered externally, but must take place internally.
More From This Topic
Reinvention
Randi Zuckerberg Explains Why You Should Embrace Your Reinvention
Most entrepreneurs have faced failure. It's how you respond to that failure that defines you.
Books
Spring Into Action With These 11 Books About Reinvention
Itching for change? These books will help you make the jump.
Marketing
How to Market Yourself Like an Artist
Creatives are masters of reinvention, personal branding and storytelling. It's time the business world paid attention.
Reinvention
One Day, You'll Be 50 or 60 or 70, and You'll Either Have Achieved Your Dreams -- or Not
I graduated from medical school at 39, opened a business at 50 and wrote a book at 63. It's never too late to reinvent yourself.
Leadership
Lead or Get Out of the Way: Fence-Sitting Is No Longer an Option
Leader-caretakers aren't prepared to navigate their people or companies through the age of disruption. To stay competitive, you must outpace change.
Disruption
To Disrupt or Be Disrupted: What's Your Choice?
Consider the big-wave surfers on Northern California's Pacific Coast. They're rarely unprepared for the biggest swells that come their way.
Failure
Reinventing Yourself: Life After a Business Failure
The upside of starting over after losing everything is your opportunity to create a fully prepared, more seasoned and much wiser version of yourself.
Reinvention
From the NFL Locker Room to the Boardroom
Entrepreneurship was plan B for Chicago Bears offensive lineman Tafa Jefferson.
Reinvention
Are You a Candidate for Reinvention?
Size up your change challenge, then make the needed adjustments.
Radicals & Visionaries
Adaptive Athlete Tim Morris Powers Through Life With 2 Arms Better Than Most With 4 Functioning Limbs
On this episode of 'Spartan UP!,' Morris talks about how a paralyzing accident propelled him into living life with passion.