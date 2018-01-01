Reinvention

Reinvention

Most entrepreneurs have faced failure. It's how you respond to that failure that defines you.
Randi Zuckerberg | 5 min read
Books

Itching for change? These books will help you make the jump.
Rose Leadem | 7 min read
Marketing

Creatives are masters of reinvention, personal branding and storytelling. It's time the business world paid attention.
Jeff Rojas | 6 min read
Reinvention

I graduated from medical school at 39, opened a business at 50 and wrote a book at 63. It's never too late to reinvent yourself.
Susan O'Malley | 5 min read
Leadership

Leader-caretakers aren't prepared to navigate their people or companies through the age of disruption. To stay competitive, you must outpace change.
Shane Cragun and Kate Sweetman | 4 min read
Disruption

Consider the big-wave surfers on Northern California's Pacific Coast. They're rarely unprepared for the biggest swells that come their way.
Shane Cragun and Kate Sweetman | 6 min read
Failure

The upside of starting over after losing everything is your opportunity to create a fully prepared, more seasoned and much wiser version of yourself.
Paul Pruitt | 9 min read
Reinvention

Entrepreneurship was plan B for Chicago Bears offensive lineman Tafa Jefferson.
Tom Scarda | 6 min read
Reinvention

Size up your change challenge, then make the needed adjustments.
Shane Cragun and Kate Sweetman | 4 min read
Radicals & Visionaries

On this episode of 'Spartan UP!,' Morris talks about how a paralyzing accident propelled him into living life with passion.
Erin Schultz | 2 min read
