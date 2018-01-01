Smart
Growth Strategies
12 Science-Backed Ways to Make Yourself Smarter
From chewing gum to having more sex, here are some things you can do to boost your brain power.
More From This Topic
Habits
This One Habit Can Help Make You Smarter
Behavior science expert and Entrepreneur.com contributor James Clear on the most important philosophy for improving your life and business.
Technology
Using an iPad to Boost Productivity
Jaime and Mark Van Wye, owners of dog-training franchise Zoom Room, say they're running a more efficient business thanks to tablet technology. Here are their iPad tips.
Finance
A Bakery Makes a Sweet Comeback With Crowdfunding
After investors backed out, pastry chef Jessie Isaacs turned to her customers to raise money to open her storefront. In this video, she provides tips on how to crowdfund.
Marketing
How to Turn Tweets Into Customers
Kenny Lao of Rickshaw Dumpling uses Twitter and Facebook to update his restaurant's fans on a "moment-to-moment" basis. Here are his tips on managing a social-media schedule.
Starting a Business
How a Startup's Social Vision Wins Customers
Warby Parker donates a pair of eyeglasses for every one it sells, a "one-for-one" model that's helped the ecommerce business blow through sales targets.
Marketing
Targeting the 'It Girl' Customer
The co-founders of Rent the Runway outline five strategies they've used to build a high-tech fashion company.
Marketing
A Fashion Startup Goes Viral
Divya Gugnani, co-founder of fashion site Send the Trend, tells how she built a social business with about 200,000 Facebook fans in less than a year.
Growth Strategies
A Focus on Sustainable Building in Providence, R.I.
Two architects in Providence, R.I., contained their plans and found new reasons to recommit themselves to their city along the way.
Marketing
Seven Tips for Marketing a Business with Video
When creating videos for marketing purposes, keep this advice in mind.
Technology
Creative Business Uses for Touch-Screen PCs
PCs with touch-based interfaces have a small business upside: They can morph into everything from interactive retail kiosks to data-entry terminals.