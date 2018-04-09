Solving Problems
Ready for Anything
Leadership Lessons From NASA Pioneer Katherine Johnson, Who Just Turned 100
The groundbreaking mathematician portrayed in the film 'Hidden Figures' prioritized hard work and team work to solve big problems.
More From This Topic
Ready for Anything
How to Name (or in Some Cases, Rename) Your Company
Naming a company is hard, and founders often get it wrong.
Project Grow
The Bourbon Industry Was Opposed to Change. Then Jefferson's Bourbon Started Changing Everything -- and Winning.
Jefferson's Bourbon has upended the staid Kentucky liquor's heritage.
Project Grow
How an Effective Plan Can Help You Achieve Your Goals
These five tips can help you get what you want in the fastest time.
Project Grow
Did You Start a Business to Do Something Significant, or to Feel Significant?
At the end of the day, your business is not about you.
Ready for Anything
Don't Go Looking for Problems: Curing Your Own Pain Points Is a Good Way to Develop a New Product
Instead of looking outward to identify problems to solve and markets to serve, entrepreneurs should focus on their own frustrations. The unique solutions they come up with will have a natural market filled with customers just like them.
Project Grow
6 Businesses That Need to Be Launched Right Now
We asked entrepreneurs the one idea they wish someone would create to help their company.
Project Grow
27 Founders Reveal Their Favorite Tool to Keep Them Organized
Add these to your arsenal.
Project Grow
From Online to Offline: How Brands Use Big Data to Figure Out Where Their Customers Will Shop
Ecommerce brands are using big data to open stores exactly where their customers want them.
Project Grow
A Men's Yoga Brand Learns the Real Meaning of Flexibility
With slow sales, yoga brand Vuori realized it had a branding problem.
Ready for Anything
Post-it Will Introduce Extreme Notes, and It's a Textbook Lesson in How to Solve a Customer Problem
The handy yellow sticky note is getting an upgrade for non-office settings.