7 Business Feuds With More Beef Than Kanye vs. Taylor
7 Business Feuds With More Beef Than Kanye vs. Taylor

When money is involved, all bets are off.
Lindsay Friedman | 3 min read
Taylor Swift to Develop Mobile Game With Glu Mobile
Taylor Swift to Develop Mobile Game With Glu Mobile

The Grammy-award winning pop star will team with the developer behind the popular 'Kim Kardashian: Hollywood' game.
Reuters | 2 min read
3 Millennial Marketing Tips From Taylor Swift
3 Millennial Marketing Tips From Taylor Swift

Fans don't just buy a concert ticket from Taylor Swift; they buy into her world.
Kelly Lovell | 7 min read
New Taylor Swift Film Has Glitchy Debut on Apple Music
New Taylor Swift Film Has Glitchy Debut on Apple Music

The rollout of the highly anticipated 1989 World Tour Live has been fraught with issues.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
9 Business Leaders Who Shaped 2015
9 Business Leaders Who Shaped 2015

The innovators make their mark in industries ranging from retail to music.
Jason Ankeny | 15+ min read
Apple Music Inks an Exclusive Video Deal with Taylor Swift
Apple Music Inks an Exclusive Video Deal with Taylor Swift

The move was a victory for the tech giant as Swift continues to prove she's at the top of the music business.
Reuters | 3 min read
In a World Without Taylor Swift and Adele, This Is Spotify's Most-Streamed Artist of 2015
In a World Without Taylor Swift and Adele, This Is Spotify's Most-Streamed Artist of 2015

Cue the GIFS for 'Hotline Bling.'
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Why Facebook Bought a Satellite -- Weekly News
Why Facebook Bought a Satellite -- Weekly News

Plus: Etsy gets an unexpected rival.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
Surprising No One, Taylor Swift Has the Most Followed Instagram Account
Surprising No One, Taylor Swift Has the Most Followed Instagram Account

Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande round out the top five.
Reuters | 3 min read
What Companies Can Learn From Taylor Swift's Backlash Against Apple
What Companies Can Learn From Taylor Swift's Backlash Against Apple

Building relationships is always worth the money it costs you.
Steve Cook | 5 min read
