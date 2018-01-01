Tech Addiction

New Google OS Has Tools to Help With Your Tech Addiction
Google

New Google OS Has Tools to Help With Your Tech Addiction

New controls, expected in Android P, are part of Google's new 'digital wellbeing' initiative, which the company unveiled at Google I/O on Tuesday.
Michael Kan | 3 min read
These Software Design Features Are Breaking Our Brains and Businesses -- But It Doesn't Have to Be This Way
Tech Addiction

These Software Design Features Are Breaking Our Brains and Businesses -- But It Doesn't Have to Be This Way

Is the software you use every day helpful or harmful?
Jonas Downey | 6 min read
Stanford Students to Apple: the iPhone Is Too Addictive
Apple

Stanford Students to Apple: the iPhone Is Too Addictive

The students are urging Apple to add an 'Essential Mode' to iPhones that would offer 'just calls, texts and photos.'
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
Technology Might Be Killing Us, But It Doesn't Have to Be That Way
Tech Addiction

Technology Might Be Killing Us, But It Doesn't Have to Be That Way

It's time for the tech industry to step up.
Tim Schigel | 6 min read
Apple, Facebook and Google Vets Form Coalition to Fight Tech Addiction
Tech Addiction

Apple, Facebook and Google Vets Form Coalition to Fight Tech Addiction

The Center for Humane Technology will focus its efforts on young users, first with a public school ad campaign on the harmful effects of tech and social media.
Rob Marvin | 5 min read
The 'Father of the iPod' Says Tech Addiction Would Worry Steve Jobs if he Were Alive Today
Steve Jobs

The 'Father of the iPod' Says Tech Addiction Would Worry Steve Jobs if he Were Alive Today

The Apple co-founder would be concerned about the growing trend of people being obsessed with their smartphones, former Apple designer Tony Fadell said in a recent interview.
Chris Weller | 3 min read
What's Under the Tree For Your Preteen This Christmas? If It's Technology, Exercise Caution.
Tech Addiction

What's Under the Tree For Your Preteen This Christmas? If It's Technology, Exercise Caution.

Your plan to introduce new technology to your children may not be setting them up for success, even if they're over (the generally accepted age of) 13.
Victor G. Snyder | 6 min read
Why Apple's Video That Imagines a World Without Apps Makes Me Sad
Technology

Why Apple's Video That Imagines a World Without Apps Makes Me Sad

It's not for the reasons you think.
Stephen J. Bronner | 3 min read
You Could be Having a Digital Mental Health Crisis Without Realizing It
Digital Detox

You Could be Having a Digital Mental Health Crisis Without Realizing It

Because everybody is addicted to their smartphone, nobody individually feels like an addict.
John Boitnott | 7 min read
15 Signs You Need a Social-Media Cleanse
Social Media

15 Signs You Need a Social-Media Cleanse

Thinking in pithy Facebook posts? You don't need continual affirmation to know you're OK. A break from the online chatter could be just the thing to create a healthier you.
Dan Dowling | 7 min read
