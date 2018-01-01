Tech Addiction
Focus
Interruptions Are Inevitable, but With These Strategies, You Can Quickly Regain Focus
The ability to get your mind swiftly back on the project at hand is the next best thing to not being interrupted in the first place.
New Google OS Has Tools to Help With Your Tech Addiction
New controls, expected in Android P, are part of Google's new 'digital wellbeing' initiative, which the company unveiled at Google I/O on Tuesday.
Tech Addiction
These Software Design Features Are Breaking Our Brains and Businesses -- But It Doesn't Have to Be This Way
Is the software you use every day helpful or harmful?
Apple
Stanford Students to Apple: the iPhone Is Too Addictive
The students are urging Apple to add an 'Essential Mode' to iPhones that would offer 'just calls, texts and photos.'
Tech Addiction
Technology Might Be Killing Us, But It Doesn't Have to Be That Way
It's time for the tech industry to step up.
Tech Addiction
Apple, Facebook and Google Vets Form Coalition to Fight Tech Addiction
The Center for Humane Technology will focus its efforts on young users, first with a public school ad campaign on the harmful effects of tech and social media.
Steve Jobs
The 'Father of the iPod' Says Tech Addiction Would Worry Steve Jobs if he Were Alive Today
The Apple co-founder would be concerned about the growing trend of people being obsessed with their smartphones, former Apple designer Tony Fadell said in a recent interview.
Tech Addiction
What's Under the Tree For Your Preteen This Christmas? If It's Technology, Exercise Caution.
Your plan to introduce new technology to your children may not be setting them up for success, even if they're over (the generally accepted age of) 13.
Technology
Why Apple's Video That Imagines a World Without Apps Makes Me Sad
It's not for the reasons you think.
Digital Detox
You Could be Having a Digital Mental Health Crisis Without Realizing It
Because everybody is addicted to their smartphone, nobody individually feels like an addict.
Social Media
15 Signs You Need a Social-Media Cleanse
Thinking in pithy Facebook posts? You don't need continual affirmation to know you're OK. A break from the online chatter could be just the thing to create a healthier you.