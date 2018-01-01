Video Games

Blizzard CEO and President Mike Morhaime Steps Down
Video Games

Blizzard CEO and President Mike Morhaime Steps Down

Former 'WoW' leader J Allen Brack is taking over, while 'several' new games are in development.
Richard Lawler | 2 min read
Facebook Launches Its Dating Platform: 3 Things to Know Today
3 Things To Know

Facebook Launches Its Dating Platform: 3 Things to Know Today

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read
Sony Is Getting in on the Retro Gaming Craze With the PlayStation Classic
Gaming

Sony Is Getting in on the Retro Gaming Craze With the PlayStation Classic

Will this be the hottest gift of the holiday season?
Patrick Carone | 2 min read
Starbucks to Open Its First Location in Italy. 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Starbucks to Open Its First Location in Italy. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read
Drop in and Load up: Business Lessons From 'Fortnite' That You Won't Get From Business School
Business Lessons

Drop in and Load up: Business Lessons From 'Fortnite' That You Won't Get From Business School

Make 'Fortnite Battle Royale's three gameplay tips your mantras for success.
Rip Gerber | 5 min read
Upcoming Pokémon Game on Nintendo Switch Hopes to Capture Huge Mobile Fan Base of 'Pokémon Go'
Video Games

Upcoming Pokémon Game on Nintendo Switch Hopes to Capture Huge Mobile Fan Base of 'Pokémon Go'

The developer of the upcoming 'Pokémon Let's Go' is incentivizing players of the smartphone phenomenon to become customers of the Nintendo console.
Stephen J. Bronner | 3 min read
From Monty Python to Mario Kart, Elon Musk Proves His Nerdiness With These 17 References and Easter Eggs
Elon Musk

From Monty Python to Mario Kart, Elon Musk Proves His Nerdiness With These 17 References and Easter Eggs

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX takes whatever chance he gets to provide nods to some of his favorite science-fiction stories, video games and old comedy movies.
Entrepreneur Staff | 7 min read
5 Exciting Innovations in Gaming That Entrepreneurs Absolutely Should Know About
Video Games

5 Exciting Innovations in Gaming That Entrepreneurs Absolutely Should Know About

If you're in the gaming world, school yourself in AR, VR, AI, cloud-based gaming and blockchain. Everyone else is.
Andrew Medal | 6 min read
Nintendo Profits Increase 505 Percent Thanks to Switch
Nintendo

Nintendo Profits Increase 505 Percent Thanks to Switch

The Nintendo Switch is a huge hit for the company, and one likely to match or even surpass the Wii's success.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Mark Zuckerberg in the Hot Seat and 'Grand Theft Auto' Beats 'Star Wars'! 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Mark Zuckerberg in the Hot Seat and 'Grand Theft Auto' Beats 'Star Wars'! 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Liz Webber | 1 min read
