Advertising Strategies

More From This Topic

3 Lessons From Pepsi's Controversial Kendall Jenner Protest Ad
Brands

3 Lessons From Pepsi's Controversial Kendall Jenner Protest Ad

If your business isn't politics, keep politics out of your business.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
Why Smart Internet Marketers Are Opting for Native Advertising
Native Advertising

Why Smart Internet Marketers Are Opting for Native Advertising

Consider that 32 percent of consumers are open to sharing a native ad with friends, family and colleagues, while only 19 percent of consumers will share traditional banner ads.
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read
Forget Which Super Bowl Ads Are Funny -- These Are Ads that Actually Worked
Advertising

Forget Which Super Bowl Ads Are Funny -- These Are Ads that Actually Worked

Data science provides a real answer to a multi-million dollar question.
Allison Sullivan | 5 min read
8 Laws for Writing Copy That Sells
Advertising Strategies

8 Laws for Writing Copy That Sells

Crafting effective ad copy is easy-if you follow this expert advice.
Craig Simpson | 7 min read
6 Lessons From the Legends of Advertising
Advertising

6 Lessons From the Legends of Advertising

Discover the six overriding lessons for putting together a promotional campaign that produces the best results.
Craig Simpson | 8 min read
5 Reasons Businesses Shouldn't Keep Ignoring Content Marketing
Storytelling

5 Reasons Businesses Shouldn't Keep Ignoring Content Marketing

At its heart, great content marketing is simply good storytelling. You can do that, can't you?
Toby Nwazor | 6 min read
18 Things Testing Your Ads Can Teach You About Effective Advertising
Advertising Strategies

18 Things Testing Your Ads Can Teach You About Effective Advertising

Testing is the only way you can know your promotions are working and make sure you're getting the best response possible. Find out more about how research can help you create ads that work.
Craig Simpson | 8 min read
Lessons Outdoor Ad Media Needs to Learn from Mobile's Woes
Outdoor advertising

Lessons Outdoor Ad Media Needs to Learn from Mobile's Woes

Today's new breed of out-of-home advertisers are challenging the digital advertising platform.
Cynthia Johnson | 4 min read
4 Reasons Your Company Should Use Native Advertising
Native Advertising

4 Reasons Your Company Should Use Native Advertising

Your target audience doesn't want to be sold. Give them something to think about instead, and you'll help engender brand loyalty around shared viewpoints.
Ayodeji Onibalusi | 4 min read
11 Disturbingly Offensive Ads That Landed Big Brands in Trouble
Marketing Mistakes

11 Disturbingly Offensive Ads That Landed Big Brands in Trouble

Ikea displayed a photograph of a young boy with his finger under his nose as a "pretend mustache" -- reminding customers of Adolf Hitler.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 10 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.