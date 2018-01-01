Advertising Strategies
Outdoor advertising
Outdoor Advertising Is Conquering. Why Aren't You Using It?
To catch the eyes of pixel-jaded consumers, creative brands are taking it outside.
More From This Topic
Brands
3 Lessons From Pepsi's Controversial Kendall Jenner Protest Ad
If your business isn't politics, keep politics out of your business.
Native Advertising
Why Smart Internet Marketers Are Opting for Native Advertising
Consider that 32 percent of consumers are open to sharing a native ad with friends, family and colleagues, while only 19 percent of consumers will share traditional banner ads.
Advertising
Forget Which Super Bowl Ads Are Funny -- These Are Ads that Actually Worked
Data science provides a real answer to a multi-million dollar question.
Advertising Strategies
8 Laws for Writing Copy That Sells
Crafting effective ad copy is easy-if you follow this expert advice.
Advertising
6 Lessons From the Legends of Advertising
Discover the six overriding lessons for putting together a promotional campaign that produces the best results.
Storytelling
5 Reasons Businesses Shouldn't Keep Ignoring Content Marketing
At its heart, great content marketing is simply good storytelling. You can do that, can't you?
Advertising Strategies
18 Things Testing Your Ads Can Teach You About Effective Advertising
Testing is the only way you can know your promotions are working and make sure you're getting the best response possible. Find out more about how research can help you create ads that work.
Outdoor advertising
Lessons Outdoor Ad Media Needs to Learn from Mobile's Woes
Today's new breed of out-of-home advertisers are challenging the digital advertising platform.
Native Advertising
4 Reasons Your Company Should Use Native Advertising
Your target audience doesn't want to be sold. Give them something to think about instead, and you'll help engender brand loyalty around shared viewpoints.
Marketing Mistakes
11 Disturbingly Offensive Ads That Landed Big Brands in Trouble
Ikea displayed a photograph of a young boy with his finger under his nose as a "pretend mustache" -- reminding customers of Adolf Hitler.