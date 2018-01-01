Ambition

Can Excessive Ambition Actually Ruin Your Chances of Success?
One study found that overly ambitious people surveyed were, no surprise, more materialistically successful -- but, gulp, also lived shorter lives.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
Tory Burch's Top Advice for Women Entrepreneurs: Trust Your Instincts
The designer and CEO has launched a new campaign to encourage ambition in women.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
7 Quotes About Leadership From Walter Cronkite
Here are insights from the iconic anchorman, who would have turned 100 today.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Your Best Advisor in Life Is Death
Dr. Dragos asks: If you die tomorrow, would you be happy with the way you've lived?
Entrepreneur Network | 1 min read
The 6 Internal Motivations of Pure, Unadulterated Ambition
Blend the desire to succeed with the fear of failing and you'll have what you need to achieve any goal you set.
Sherrie Campbell | 7 min read
The 10 Traits You Must Cultivate to Achieve Highly Ambitious Goals
First comes the desire for success, then comes the hard work of molding yourself into the person who has what is required to succeed.
Sherrie Campbell | 7 min read
What You Can Learn From Misty Copeland About Achieving the Impossible
The American Ballet Theater promoted the unlikely ballerina to the highest rank, making her the first black principal dancer in the company's 75-year history.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
Why Entrepreneurs Should Welcome the Word 'No'
Think of rejection not as the end of your road but as fuel for your fire.
Todd Pedersen | 4 min read
The One Question That Could Change Your Life Forever
This sentiment should be lived by all of us in our business and personal lives, as well as our relationships and encounters with other human beings on a daily basis.
Matt Mayberry | 4 min read
The Top 25 Self-Made Billionaires In the World
Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and Amancio Ortega are at the top of a new list released by research firm Wealth-X.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
