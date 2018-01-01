Charging

More From This Topic

This Startup Is Developing an Electric Car Battery That Charges in Minutes
Electric Cars

This Startup Is Developing an Electric Car Battery That Charges in Minutes

StoreDot's goal is for electric cars to travel hundreds of miles after just five minutes of charging.
Katie Fehrenbacher | 4 min read
Blowing Past Its Kickstarter Goal, SnapPower Turns Your Outlet Into a USB Charger
USBS

Blowing Past Its Kickstarter Goal, SnapPower Turns Your Outlet Into a USB Charger

With no electrical skills needed, a simple solution to an annoying problem scores big with backers on the crowdfunding platform.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Tired of Plugging Your Gadgets In to Charge? One Day You Could Power Them With Lasers.
Far Out Tech

Tired of Plugging Your Gadgets In to Charge? One Day You Could Power Them With Lasers.

Let there be light, the laserbeam kind that could end the constant battle to keep your smartphone battery from dying.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Soon You'll Be Able to Buy IKEA Furniture That Charges Your Electronics Wirelessly
IKEA

Soon You'll Be Able to Buy IKEA Furniture That Charges Your Electronics Wirelessly

Although sadly, the furniture won't charge iPhones.
Laura Entis | 1 min read
