Closing a Business

Sears Closes 78 More Stores
Sears Closes 78 More Stores

The company, which had 1,672 stores as of the end of January, said it would close 10 Sears department stores and 68 Kmart discount stores, with nearly all of the closings occurring in late July.
Reuters | 1 min read
'Uber For Kids' Is Shutting Down After Failing to Get More Funding
'Uber For Kids' Is Shutting Down After Failing to Get More Funding

The company, founded in 2014, said on Thursday that would cease operations this week after failing to raise more funding to support itself.
Kia Kokalitcheva | 2 min read
Google Shuts Down Comparison-Shopping Site to Focus on 'Future Innovations'
Google Shuts Down Comparison-Shopping Site to Focus on 'Future Innovations'

In an email to its partners on Monday, the company said Google Compare would end on March 23.
Reuters | 1 min read
Ebook Susbscription Service Oyster Is Closing Up Shop
Ebook Susbscription Service Oyster Is Closing Up Shop

The company's co-founders are reportedly joining Google.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Don't Throw in the Towel Before You Answer These 4 Questions
Don't Throw in the Towel Before You Answer These 4 Questions

The paradox of entrepreneurship is that you must never quit and you must know when to embrace failure.
Marty Fukuda | 3 min read
3 Signs That You Should Shut Down Your Business
3 Signs That You Should Shut Down Your Business

It's not an easy decision, but sometimes circumstances dictate it's the right thing to do.
Deborah Mitchell | 7 min read
The Longest-Running Pizza Hut in America Is Closing Up Shop
The Longest-Running Pizza Hut in America Is Closing Up Shop

After nearly 55 years in business, the Manhattan, Kan., location is shutting down.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
McDonald's Is Doing Something It Hasn't Done in 40 Years
McDonald's Is Doing Something It Hasn't Done in 40 Years

The fast food chain is slimming down.
Laura Lorenzetti | 2 min read
5 Reasons Why I Quit My Own Business to Work for Someone Else
5 Reasons Why I Quit My Own Business to Work for Someone Else

You can still be an entrepreneur at heart while earning a paycheck at someone else's company.
Brandon Turner | 7 min read
Iconic Teen Makeup Brand Bonne Bell Is No More
Iconic Teen Makeup Brand Bonne Bell Is No More

The maker of the world's first flavored lip balm is closing its doors for good, but sweet, sweet Lip Smackers will live on.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
