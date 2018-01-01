Closing a Business
Toys 'R' Us
Toys R Us Will Close or Sell All of its U.S. Stores
The decision threatens the jobs of 33,000 people.
Sears
Sears Closes 78 More Stores
The company, which had 1,672 stores as of the end of January, said it would close 10 Sears department stores and 68 Kmart discount stores, with nearly all of the closings occurring in late July.
Closing a Business
'Uber For Kids' Is Shutting Down After Failing to Get More Funding
The company, founded in 2014, said on Thursday that would cease operations this week after failing to raise more funding to support itself.
Google Shuts Down Comparison-Shopping Site to Focus on 'Future Innovations'
In an email to its partners on Monday, the company said Google Compare would end on March 23.
Competition
Ebook Susbscription Service Oyster Is Closing Up Shop
The company's co-founders are reportedly joining Google.
Closing a Business
Don't Throw in the Towel Before You Answer These 4 Questions
The paradox of entrepreneurship is that you must never quit and you must know when to embrace failure.
Closing a Business
3 Signs That You Should Shut Down Your Business
It's not an easy decision, but sometimes circumstances dictate it's the right thing to do.
Pizza Hut
The Longest-Running Pizza Hut in America Is Closing Up Shop
After nearly 55 years in business, the Manhattan, Kan., location is shutting down.
McDonald's
McDonald's Is Doing Something It Hasn't Done in 40 Years
The fast food chain is slimming down.
Jobs
5 Reasons Why I Quit My Own Business to Work for Someone Else
You can still be an entrepreneur at heart while earning a paycheck at someone else's company.
Fashion
Iconic Teen Makeup Brand Bonne Bell Is No More
The maker of the world's first flavored lip balm is closing its doors for good, but sweet, sweet Lip Smackers will live on.