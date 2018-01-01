Copyrights
Intellectual Property
How to Protect Your Intellectual Property
Jessica Abo sits down with attorney Scott Sisun to find out what your company may need when it comes to intellectual property.
Intellectual Property
Using Your Intellectual Property to Escape the 9-to-5
Here's how to make sure your idea isn't stolen, corrupted or plagiarized by every Tom, Dick and Sally.
Trademarks
Rubik's Cube Loses EU Trademark Fight Over Its Shape
The toy, invented in 1974 by Hungarian Erno Rubik, is popular among young and old, with more than 350 million cubes sold worldwide.
User-generated Content
How to Avoid Potential Pitfalls With User-Generated Content
You need to define legal responsibilities and develop a filter process to ensure you promote only high-quality submissions.
Twitter Didn't Have to Ban a User for Posting an Olympic GIF, But It Did Anyway
The social network acted in the International Olympic Committee's and NBC's interests at the expense of a dedicated user.
Business Coaching
The Hidden Danger of Online Business Coaches
'By agreeing to those terms, you're actually agreeing to give away your content or contributions to the coach.'
Intellectual Property
Can There Be Plagiarism In Marketing?
Truly unique ideas are all but impossible but you make any idea your own by putting your brand's spin on it.
The Grind
What I Learned From Being an Accidental Copycat
Did Melania plagiarize Michelle (and, if so, why her instead of Pat Nixon or Nancy Reagan?) or are we all just recycling and reusing good lines?
Personal Branding
Axl Rose Is Fat. His Personal Branding Should Embrace That.
There is a danger in trying to wipe out who we are online. Axl Rose is putting his authenticity at risk.
Lawsuits
Larry Page Spars With Oracle Attorney at Android Trial
In a retrial at San Francisco federal court, Oracle Corp. has claimed Google's Android smartphone operating system violated its copyright on parts of Java, a development platform. Alphabet Inc.'s Google unit said it should be able to use Java without paying a fee under the fair-use provision of copyright law.
Copyright Infringement
Oracle Co-CEO Says it Did Not Buy Sun Micro to Sue Google
Safra Catz told jurors that the point of the acquisition was to protect its products that relied on Sun's software.