Dress Codes

Air France Offers Compromise After Flight Attendants' Outrage at Headscarf Rule
Air France Offers Compromise After Flight Attendants' Outrage at Headscarf Rule

Those who aren't comfortable wearing a headscarf in Tehran can fly to other locations, the company said.
Claire Zillman | 3 min read
Why Get Dressed Up For Work When You Could Wear Bammies, 'Business Jammies'?
Why Get Dressed Up For Work When You Could Wear Bammies, 'Business Jammies'?

'Get Comfy. Like a Boss.' Or like look lazy, like a sloth?
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Why You Still Have to Dress for Success
Why You Still Have to Dress for Success

Even in this era of jeans and T-shirts in the office, I still get dressed up -- for work, for fun and even for a weekend night at home.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read
Embrace Your Quirks. Invest in Your Personal Brand and Boost Your Business.
Embrace Your Quirks. Invest in Your Personal Brand and Boost Your Business.

Focusing on how you present yourself to the world will help your company grow.
Elliot Tomaeno | 4 min read
What's the Difference Between Business Casual and Smart Casual? A Handy Guide on How to Dress. (Infographic)
What's the Difference Between Business Casual and Smart Casual? A Handy Guide on How to Dress. (Infographic)

If you're not sure how to dress, we've got your back.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
How to Dress for Success in a 'Business Casual' Office
How to Dress for Success in a 'Business Casual' Office

Business casual can be interpreted many ways, depending on the industry and company. Here are tips on how to navigate business casual dress successfully.
Carolyn Sun | 5 min read
These 'Dressy' Sweatpants Are Killing It on Kickstarter
These 'Dressy' Sweatpants Are Killing It on Kickstarter

The menswear brand Public Rec was launched by a sweatpants aficionado on a mission to make loungewear look less like PJs.
Catherine Clifford | 1 min read
Dress for Success This Summer With These 5 Style Tips for Men
Dress for Success This Summer With These 5 Style Tips for Men

In business, what you wear speaks to the type of person you are. An expert shares what's in this season.
Peter Gasca | 5 min read
Business Ultra-Casual: Would You Wear This Sweat-'Suit' to the Office?
Business Ultra-Casual: Would You Wear This Sweat-'Suit' to the Office?

Dude, terry cloth isn't just for towels and tracksuits anymore.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Fashion-Savvy Ways to Shape Your Image to Score Business Success
Fashion-Savvy Ways to Shape Your Image to Score Business Success

Three experts provide their advice for competitive grooming.
Karima Mariama-Arthur | 5 min read
