Dress Codes
What Does Your Office Dress Code Say About Your Brand?
Is your dress code 'casual clothing' or 'smart casual' and what's the difference? Your code might say more about your brand than you realize.
Dress Codes
Air France Offers Compromise After Flight Attendants' Outrage at Headscarf Rule
Those who aren't comfortable wearing a headscarf in Tehran can fly to other locations, the company said.
Fashion
Why Get Dressed Up For Work When You Could Wear Bammies, 'Business Jammies'?
'Get Comfy. Like a Boss.' Or like look lazy, like a sloth?
Dress for Success
Why You Still Have to Dress for Success
Even in this era of jeans and T-shirts in the office, I still get dressed up -- for work, for fun and even for a weekend night at home.
Personal Branding
Embrace Your Quirks. Invest in Your Personal Brand and Boost Your Business.
Focusing on how you present yourself to the world will help your company grow.
Fashion
What's the Difference Between Business Casual and Smart Casual? A Handy Guide on How to Dress. (Infographic)
If you're not sure how to dress, we've got your back.
Business Casual
How to Dress for Success in a 'Business Casual' Office
Business casual can be interpreted many ways, depending on the industry and company. Here are tips on how to navigate business casual dress successfully.
Kickstarter
These 'Dressy' Sweatpants Are Killing It on Kickstarter
The menswear brand Public Rec was launched by a sweatpants aficionado on a mission to make loungewear look less like PJs.
Fashion
Dress for Success This Summer With These 5 Style Tips for Men
In business, what you wear speaks to the type of person you are. An expert shares what's in this season.
Fashion
Business Ultra-Casual: Would You Wear This Sweat-'Suit' to the Office?
Dude, terry cloth isn't just for towels and tracksuits anymore.
Dress Codes
Fashion-Savvy Ways to Shape Your Image to Score Business Success
Three experts provide their advice for competitive grooming.