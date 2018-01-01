Fast Casual Restaurants
How the Co-Founder Behind the Famous Vegan Restaurant Chain By Chloe Moved Forward After a Lawsuit, Online Harassment, and a Miscarriage
Samantha Wasser dealt with a number of personal and professional setbacks amidst co-founding By Chloe., a popular vegan fast-casual chain. She tells us her story.
More From This Topic
Franchise Players
Father's Day at Golden Corral: A Franchisee Carries on His Dad's Tradition
Franchisee Billy Sewell not only runs restaurants, he raises money for the children of wounded, disabled and fallen military service members.
Chipotle
Chipotle Hires Former Critic to Help Improve Food Safety
David Acheson, a former official at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, was brought on as an adviser.
Chipotle
Chipotle's E. coli Outbreak Brings Company Down to Earth
The fast-casual restaurant chain is now using more widely-accepted marketing methods.
CEO Pay
Chipotle's CEOs Take Massive Paycut Due to E. Coli Crisis
They still received nearly $14 million each.
Franchise Players
Coffee Runs Deep in This Franchisee's Veins. No, Really, It Does.
More than two decades ago, Ross Drever took over the world's first Gloria Jean's Coffees franchise. Its founder, in 1986, was his dad.
Chipotle
Chipotle Cooks Up New, Stricter Food Safety Rules Amid E. Coli Fiasco
A dash of DNA testing here and a sprinkle of scalded onions there, and Chipotle just might save face yet.
Illness
Chipotle CEO Apologizes to Ill Patrons, Promises to Become 'Safest Place to Eat'
The fast casual restaurant has had three food safety incidents since August. Most recently, a Boston location made 80 people sick.
Franchise Players
Despite a Major Move, From Mortgages to Steaks, This Franchisee Never Bit Off More Than He Could Chew
Sonny Nguyen has found prime success in his two Flame Broiler restaurants.
Illness
At Least 80 Boston College Students Sick After Eating at Chipotle
Chipotle closed the location in question yesterday, and the students have been tested for E. Coli and the norovirus.
Chipotle
Chipotle to Create Stricter Rules for Produce Suppliers After E. Coli Outbreak
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported last month that 45 Chipotle customers had been infected with the food illness.