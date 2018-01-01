Google Maps

More From This Topic

How to Set Up 'Google My Business' for Your Small Business
Small Businesses

How to Set Up 'Google My Business' for Your Small Business

One of the most important aspects of a small business is getting found by new customers.
Andrew Gazdecki | 5 min read
Google Looks to Help Solve India's Toilet Problem With Restroom Finder
Technology

Google Looks to Help Solve India's Toilet Problem With Restroom Finder

With a reported 70 percent of households not having toilets, Google Maps will show toilets in malls, hospitals and other public places within.
Mariella Moon | 2 min read
Why Local Businesses Should Pay Extra Attention to Google Maps
Google

Why Local Businesses Should Pay Extra Attention to Google Maps

Want to score more web traffic and in-person visits? Better start promoting your business on Maps.
Andrew Medal | 3 min read
New Test for Nintendo? North Korea an Obstacle for South Korean Pokemon Hunters
Nintendo

New Test for Nintendo? North Korea an Obstacle for South Korean Pokemon Hunters

Japan, according to Amsterdam-based research firm Newzoo, potentially representing a big opportunity loss for Nintendo and game publisher Niantic if it can't be officially rolled out.
Reuters | 3 min read
Google Maps to Feature Ads and Promotions From Nearby Businesses
Google

Google Maps to Feature Ads and Promotions From Nearby Businesses

It already allows businesses to advertise store locations based on search keywords. The new feature will show ads automatically to users along their driving route.
Reuters | 1 min read
Google Maps Error Blamed by Demolition Crew Who Tore Down the Wrong House
Mistakes

Google Maps Error Blamed by Demolition Crew Who Tore Down the Wrong House

The intended target was a block away.
Richard Lawler | 2 min read
Google Uses Tiny Cameras to Capture Adorable Mini Street View
Google

Google Uses Tiny Cameras to Capture Adorable Mini Street View

With help from a specially-modified model train and bus, the search giant has captured a 360-degree Street View map of Hamburg's Miniatur Wunderland, the world's largest miniature railway.
Matt Brian | 2 min read
3 Inexpensive or Even Free Ways to Forge Your Business Web Presence
Websites

3 Inexpensive or Even Free Ways to Forge Your Business Web Presence

Pizza parlors? Radio stations? Many businesses 'invisible online' are overlooking free ways to claim what's already theirs.
Derek Newton | 5 min read
Google Can Now Tell People When Your Business Is Too Busy to Visit
Google

Google Can Now Tell People When Your Business Is Too Busy to Visit

Fueled by GPS data, the all-seeing Internet giant is showing consumers the not-so-best times to visit your establishment.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Running Late? Google Maps Can Tell You If You'll Miss Closing Time.
Google Maps

Running Late? Google Maps Can Tell You If You'll Miss Closing Time.

If your destination will likely be closed by the time you arrive, you'll get a notification telling you as much.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.