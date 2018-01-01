Holiday Sales
Cash Flow
How to Manage Cash Flow During the Volatile Holiday Season
This time of year has its highs and lows for cash flow. Then there's the slow post-holiday phase: Are you keeping track?
More From This Topic
Black Friday
How to Prepare Your Business to Win Big on Black Friday
The Thanksgiving shopping experience is all about maximizing profit by selling as many discounted items as possible.
Holiday Marketing
4 Tips for 4 Weeks of Holiday Campaigning
Let the countdown begin with these four ways to maximize end-of-year sales.
Holiday Shopping
Forget Cyber Monday: Here Are the 2015 Holiday Retail Sales Trends
What's clear is that marketers are wasting time and losing customers during the holidays.
Wines
Black Friday Is Wine Friday, Too
If you're interested in more adult shopping for Black Friday through Cyber Monday, wine companies are uncorking deals.
Shipping Strategies
5 Ways to Save Money on Holiday Shipping
Poor or sloppy shipping efforts have a direct impact on the bottom line in terms of lost revenue and increased costs.
Marketing
Holiday Cheer or Clever Marketing? REI Not So Suddenly Opts Out of Black Friday.
Aw, how sweet. There's even a viral hashtag to fuel the heartfelt marketing fire.
Black Friday
How Retailers Shot Themselves in the Foot With Early Black Friday Deals
Earlier deals this year by large retailers severely damaged Black Friday as a shopping occasion, but also created other big problems for these stores.
Black Friday
U.S. Holiday Weekend Store Sales Fizzle
Early holiday promotions and rising online shopping took a toll on in-store sales during the Thanksgiving weekend as shoppers on average spent 6.4 percent less than they did a year earlier.
Social Media Marketing
4 Festive Tips for Holiday Social-Media Marketing
It's that special time of year, when consumers are spending and more distracted than usual. Decorate your marketing accordingly.
Mobile Commerce
4 Strategies to Stop Shopping Cart Abandonment on Mobile
So close, yet so far. With the holidays around the corner, it's time to reevaluate and re-engage these potential purchasers.