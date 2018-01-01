Holiday Sales

How to Prepare Your Business to Win Big on Black Friday
Black Friday

How to Prepare Your Business to Win Big on Black Friday

The Thanksgiving shopping experience is all about maximizing profit by selling as many discounted items as possible.
Josh Felber | 5 min read
4 Tips for 4 Weeks of Holiday Campaigning
Holiday Marketing

4 Tips for 4 Weeks of Holiday Campaigning

Let the countdown begin with these four ways to maximize end-of-year sales.
Allison Checchi | 4 min read
Forget Cyber Monday: Here Are the 2015 Holiday Retail Sales Trends
Holiday Shopping

Forget Cyber Monday: Here Are the 2015 Holiday Retail Sales Trends

What's clear is that marketers are wasting time and losing customers during the holidays.
Jerry Jao | 6 min read
Black Friday Is Wine Friday, Too
Wines

Black Friday Is Wine Friday, Too

If you're interested in more adult shopping for Black Friday through Cyber Monday, wine companies are uncorking deals.
Tracy Byrnes | 4 min read
5 Ways to Save Money on Holiday Shipping
Shipping Strategies

5 Ways to Save Money on Holiday Shipping

Poor or sloppy shipping efforts have a direct impact on the bottom line in terms of lost revenue and increased costs.
Jarrett Streebin | 4 min read
Holiday Cheer or Clever Marketing? REI Not So Suddenly Opts Out of Black Friday.
Marketing

Holiday Cheer or Clever Marketing? REI Not So Suddenly Opts Out of Black Friday.

Aw, how sweet. There's even a viral hashtag to fuel the heartfelt marketing fire.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 7 min read
How Retailers Shot Themselves in the Foot With Early Black Friday Deals
Black Friday

How Retailers Shot Themselves in the Foot With Early Black Friday Deals

Earlier deals this year by large retailers severely damaged Black Friday as a shopping occasion, but also created other big problems for these stores.
Phil Wahba | 4 min read
U.S. Holiday Weekend Store Sales Fizzle
Black Friday

U.S. Holiday Weekend Store Sales Fizzle

Early holiday promotions and rising online shopping took a toll on in-store sales during the Thanksgiving weekend as shoppers on average spent 6.4 percent less than they did a year earlier.
Reuters | 2 min read
4 Festive Tips for Holiday Social-Media Marketing
Social Media Marketing

4 Festive Tips for Holiday Social-Media Marketing

It's that special time of year, when consumers are spending and more distracted than usual. Decorate your marketing accordingly.
Amir Zonozi | 4 min read
4 Strategies to Stop Shopping Cart Abandonment on Mobile
Mobile Commerce

4 Strategies to Stop Shopping Cart Abandonment on Mobile

So close, yet so far. With the holidays around the corner, it's time to reevaluate and re-engage these potential purchasers.
Momchil Kyurkchiev | 5 min read
