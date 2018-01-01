How to Become an Entrepreneur

Learning how to become an entrepreneur can be a lifelong path with varying narratives; however, becoming an entrepreneur ultimately means you’ve decided to start your own business.

At the basic level, to be successful entrepreneur you should start with a differentiated product or service and have proof of a market need. Many more factors go into successful entrepreneurship, such as writing a business plan and a marketing plan -- both of which can help articulate and strategize important factors that go into running a business, such as who your customer is, how many units you need to sell monthly to reach your revenue goals and what types of marketing avenues you are going to pursue.

Some characteristics that are often associated with people who become successful entrepreneurs are leadership, drive, creativity and perseverance.

To find out more about how to become an entrepreneur, read “10 Steps to Becoming a Successful Entrepreneur” and “So You Want to Be Your Own Boss…

 
