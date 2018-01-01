incentive

Employee Gifts

4 Ways to Reward Employees and Gain a Return on Investment

Giving thoughtful rewards to your employees boasts a ripple effect: You do good for them, they'll do good for you. And your company will soar.
John Ruhlin | 5 min read
Managing Teams

These 4 Management Hacks Led to 2,388% Revenue Growth

Ignore the resume and focus on problem-solving skills. A team member who feels valued will do whatever it takes to get the job done.
Brian D. Evans | 5 min read
Motivation

4 Questions That Separate 'Want'-repreneurs From Entrepreneurs

Are you asking yourself 'if' -- or 'how?'
Brandon Turner | 5 min read
Employee loyalty

Find the Keys to Team Loyalty By Answering These 3 Questions

Not every talented, energetic person wants to be an entrepreneur. Understanding what they do want is how you build your team.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
Entrepreneur360

How This Speed-Focused Delivery Service Is Quickly Making a Name for Itself

Meet one of the companies on the E360 index that fits in the 'contrarians' category.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Marketing

How Creative Market Attracted 70,000 Pre-Launch Users in 9 Months

Offering a $5 credit card and mapping out a post-launch plan helped this design content platform quickly shoot to success.
Eric Siu | 5 min read
Leadership

What Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Achieved With His $197M Gift to Employees

Dorsey's decision to share a third of his stock options with employees will pay ample rewards for Twitter's culture and how the company is viewed by the public and investors.
Tor Constantino | 4 min read
Millennials

5 Ways for Boomer Managers to Motivate Millennial Workers

The generation now entering the workforce offers energy, creativity and innate tech skills that bosses the age of their parents can learn to harness.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
Customer Loyalty

3 Sales-Boosting Freebies Customers Can't Resist

The basic human desire to get a deal, or better yet something for free, is key to getting people into your store in a mood to buy.
Pratik Dholakiya | 4 min read
100 Brilliant Companies

This Startup Is Giving Businesses a Better Way to Offer Employee Perks

AnyPerk aims to 'enable happiness' through a variety of incentives.
Matt Villano | 5 min read
