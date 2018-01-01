Management Lessons

What Superheroes Can Teach Us About Investment Strategy
Investments

What Superheroes Can Teach Us About Investment Strategy

Look past the bodysuits and capes: Heroes hold the key to practical business knowledge whether your market is in Gotham or somewhere a bit closer to home.
Henri Steenkamp | 7 min read
4 Reasons Your People Can't Manage Themselves
Employee Management

4 Reasons Your People Can't Manage Themselves

Hiring good people is just the first step. You need to manage relationships with employees continuously in order to reap the benefits they bring.
Doug and Polly White | 7 min read
You Can't Afford to Fixate on Results at Any Cost
Business Management

You Can't Afford to Fixate on Results at Any Cost

There's an upside to giving employees freedom to reach company goals on their own terms, but it isn't all upside.
Mike Canarelli | 5 min read
If Your Potential Managers Don't Have These 7 Skills, Don't Promote Them
Management Lessons

If Your Potential Managers Don't Have These 7 Skills, Don't Promote Them

An alarming 82 percent of the time, companies promote the wrong person.
Gordon Tredgold | 6 min read
Without Management Standards Your Company Doesn't Know What It's Doing
Managing Employees

Without Management Standards Your Company Doesn't Know What It's Doing

Businesses need a concrete set of expectations to which every manager is held accountable.
Jeff Fernandez | 4 min read
5 Reasons Why It's a Bad Idea for Startups to Outsource Software Development
Outsourcing

5 Reasons Why It's a Bad Idea for Startups to Outsource Software Development

Integrating remote freelancers with your in-house team is critical and not at all easy.
Karan Chaudhry | 6 min read
When Your Goal Is Talent Retention, These Ingredients Make up the Only 'Recipe' You Need
Employee Retention

When Your Goal Is Talent Retention, These Ingredients Make up the Only 'Recipe' You Need

Mentorship, compensation and transparency are some of the strategy items you'll need to stock in your pantry.
Andre Lavoie | 5 min read
Warren Buffett: 5 Things You Can Learn From the Man Who Invested $1 Billion in Apple
Radicals & Visionaries

Warren Buffett: 5 Things You Can Learn From the Man Who Invested $1 Billion in Apple

This one-of-a-kind billionaire businessman can serve as a source of inspiration and wisdom for anyone looking to get ahead.
Carolyn Sun | 7 min read
The Efficient Manager's Guide to Keeping Their Highly-Productive Team Happy
Managing Employees

The Efficient Manager's Guide to Keeping Their Highly-Productive Team Happy

Let them engage their creativity and ideas, even if it's not clear exactly where it is headed.
Chidike Samuelson | 5 min read
4 Business Lessons I Learned on Summer Vacation, Trekking the Andes to Machu Picchu
Business Lessons

4 Business Lessons I Learned on Summer Vacation, Trekking the Andes to Machu Picchu

A PR exec climbed 13,000 feet to gaze upon this Incan masterpiece and took what she learned back to her business.
Monica Guzman | 8 min read
