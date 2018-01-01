Mobile Devices

4 Enterprise Apps to Help You Build a Stellar Mobile Strategy
Apps

From gaining remote access to internal networks to creating customized schedules for your workforce, these tools will make your life easier.
Pratik Dholakiya | 4 min read
4 Mobile Apps That Are All About the Numbers
Mobile Apps

These apps do magic with numbers and as a result are unique and successful.
Pratik Dholakiya | 5 min read
6 Pieces of Old Tech That Sold for Big Bucks at Auction
Ready for Anything

The price tags for these devices, a few of which are made by Apple, may surprise you.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
German City Designs Traffic Lights for Oblivious Pedestrians
Safety

Blinking LED lights are now being placed in the ground at busy intersections for people who look down at their devices while walking.
Andrew Dalton | 2 min read
4 Mistakes Your Mobile-Ad Strategy Needs to Avoid
Mobile Advertising

Think desktop ads can be smoothly moved onto mobile? Sorry, that's just not the case.
Ari Brandt | 6 min read
4 Types of Mobile Monsters and What We Can Learn From Their Horror Stories
Cyber Attacks

System bugs wreaked havoc on mobile devices in 2015, but they could have been prevented.
Andrew Blaich | 5 min read
An App That Engages Customers Is Not Automatically an App That Makes Money
Mobile Apps

Deep analytics combined with good intuition for customer behavior are required if the app is to actually result in more sales.
Brett Relander | 3 min read
5 Crisis-Mode Moves to Save Your Google Ranking (Infographic)
Mobile Marketing

Mobile optimization has moved from nicety to necessity. Are you ready?
Chris Byers | 5 min read
This Gadget Lets You Text and Use Apps While Driving, Without Looking at Your Smartphone
texting and driving

Fiddling with your smartphone and driving has been shown to be more dangerous than drunk driving. If you're going to do it, you might as well do it safer. That's the big idea behind RayGo.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
What Google's New Mobile-Friendly Changes Mean for You
Mobile Business

If you've been holding out on implementing a mobile strategy, it's time to make this a top priority.
Eric Siu | 5 min read
