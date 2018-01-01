Naming a Business
Naming a Business
Why and How to Rename Your Business
A rose by any name would smell as sweet. But when you're renaming your business, watch out for the thorns.
More From This Topic
Entrepreneur Network
What's in a Name? In Branding, Pretty Much Everything.
Entrepreneur Network partner Salma Jafri explains how naming your ideas can help them stand out in a crowded market.
Business Name
What's in a Name? Maybe Everything. Maybe Not So Much.
No one wants the moniker 'Drumpf.' Guess which Republican presumptive nominee came this close to having it?
Entrepreneur Network
Henry Ford Used His Name. eBay Put the 'e' in Everything. Uber... Well, It's Just Too Weird to Ignore.
Bolanile Maté of Be Better Paris talks about why entrepreneurs over time have used drastically different strategies in picking names for their businesses.
Rebranding
The Ultimate Rebranding Checklist for Entrepreneurs
Rebranding can be an effective tool for growing your business, but it should be given a lot of thought.
Business Name
8 Business Name Mistakes That Investors Hate to See
Names can imply strength, value, connection or friendliness, or they can set opposite tones.
Naming a Business
The Name Game: Christening Your Business for Success
The name of your business has to encapsulate the practical usefulness of your products or services for your customers, signal your differentiation from competitors and embody the philosophy of your company.
Infographics
Protect Your Business Name: Tips on How to Secure a Trademark (Infographic)
By registering your business name and logo with the United States Patent and Trademark office, you can legally protect your brand.
Naming a Business
A Great Name Tells You More Than Just What the Company Does
It sets the foundation for the customer relationship, establishes leadership and separates the business from the competition.
Naming a Business
6 Memory Factors to Consider as You Craft Your Business Name
Keeping in mind the process of encoding and storing, here are a few methods to consider when starting up.
Naming a Business
Your Brand Depends on Your Great Business Name Being Protected
Here are six strategies to craft a name that grabs attention, but not for legal reasons.