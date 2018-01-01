Naming a Business

What's in a Name? In Branding, Pretty Much Everything.

Entrepreneur Network partner Salma Jafri explains how naming your ideas can help them stand out in a crowded market.
Erin Schultz | 2 min read
Business Name

What's in a Name? Maybe Everything. Maybe Not So Much.

No one wants the moniker 'Drumpf.' Guess which Republican presumptive nominee came this close to having it?
Gideon Kimbrell | 5 min read
Henry Ford Used His Name. eBay Put the 'e' in Everything. Uber... Well, It's Just Too Weird to Ignore.

Bolanile Maté of Be Better Paris talks about why entrepreneurs over time have used drastically different strategies in picking names for their businesses.
Entrepreneur Network | 1 min read
Rebranding

The Ultimate Rebranding Checklist for Entrepreneurs

Rebranding can be an effective tool for growing your business, but it should be given a lot of thought.
Peter Gasca | 6 min read
Business Name

8 Business Name Mistakes That Investors Hate to See

Names can imply strength, value, connection or friendliness, or they can set opposite tones.
Martin Zwilling | 4 min read
Naming a Business

The Name Game: Christening Your Business for Success

The name of your business has to encapsulate the practical usefulness of your products or services for your customers, signal your differentiation from competitors and embody the philosophy of your company.
Cindy Yang | 6 min read
Infographics

Protect Your Business Name: Tips on How to Secure a Trademark (Infographic)

By registering your business name and logo with the United States Patent and Trademark office, you can legally protect your brand.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Naming a Business

A Great Name Tells You More Than Just What the Company Does

It sets the foundation for the customer relationship, establishes leadership and separates the business from the competition.
Aaron Keller | 3 min read
Naming a Business

6 Memory Factors to Consider as You Craft Your Business Name

Keeping in mind the process of encoding and storing, here are a few methods to consider when starting up.
Aaron Keller | 4 min read
Naming a Business

Your Brand Depends on Your Great Business Name Being Protected

Here are six strategies to craft a name that grabs attention, but not for legal reasons.
Aaron Keller | 3 min read
