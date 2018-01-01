Tax Credits

If you're one of the millions getting tax credits to help pay health-insurance premiums under Obamacare, you might want to do some tax planning now or you might be in for an unwelcome surprise.
Trent Bryson | 4 min read
You worked hard to build your business. Realize all the fruits of your labor when it comes time to file your return.
Cameron Keng | 5 min read
Ask your accountant these critical questions to better maximize your profits, tax savings, cash flow and more.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 7 min read
CPAs reveal the big IRS no-no's committed by 'treps
Amanda Steinberg | 3 min read
Tax reform is happening. Kind of. And slowly. Here are some predictions of how it might all play out.
Dean Zerbe | 6 min read
There are changes to how you can deduct the home space you use for your business. Here's what you need to know.
Barbara Weltman | 4 min read
A look at how small businesses can take advantage of the research and development tax credit to cut their taxes and improve their bottom lines.
Dean Zerbe | 4 min read
A new taxation survey finds that the administrative burdens of paying taxes are more significant than the financial burdens. Here are a few tips on how to keep the time devoted to your taxes to a minimum.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
Congress debates a bill that would extend a research and development tax credit to startups.
Catherine Clifford
Many small businesses could save big bucks by taking advantage of a tax credit long popular with larger companies.
Randy Myers | 5 min read
