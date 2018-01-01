Texas

Meet the Franchisee Who's Bringing New York-Style Pizza to Texas
Franchise Players

The food is so good that even his Sicilian mother approves.
Carly Okyle | 5 min read
This New Reality TV Show Is Like 'Shark Tank' With a Gritty, Southern Spin
Reality TV

'West Texas Investors Club' sees aspiring entrepreneurs travel deep into the heart of Texas, where their business ideas and personal character are pushed to new limits.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
An Artful Expansion: How Lisa Riley Found Success as a Pinot's PaletteFranchisee
Franchise Success Stories

With three studios open and thriving, this paint-and-sip franchise's future looks picture perfect.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 3 min read
Billionaire Entrepreneur Mark Cuban: 'Failure is Part of the Success Equation'
Shark Tank

Falling down and pulling yourself back up only makes you more kickass at business and in life, the Shark Tank star says.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
What Does Mark Cuban Do First Thing in the Morning?
Mark Cuban

For this billionaire entrepreneur, work is the breakfast of champions.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Shark Tank Star Mark Cuban: 'Money Can't Buy Happiness'
Mark Cuban

…But it sure makes life easier, the self-made billionaire says. Why? With it comes freedom.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Mark Cuban: There's No Playing Nice With Your Competition
Mark Cuban

If you go after the billionaire 'Shark Tank' star, prepare to get clobbered. He's in it to win it, whatever it takes.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
A Poor, Sleepy Border Town Just Won Billionaire Entrepreneur Elon Musk's Business
Elon Musk

Brownsville, Texas, will be home to the world's first commercial rocket launch complex, built by SpaceX.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Will University of Texas President Get the Ax?
Education

Bill Powers' days as the head of UT's flagship campus are numbered. If he gets his way, he'll stay through next May. It's anyone's guess at the moment.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Everything is Big in Texas, Including These 6 Startups
Startups

These Lone Star State companies cover things from senior care, Bitcoin and blogging.
Drew Hendricks | 4 min read
