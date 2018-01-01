Train your brain
brain hacks
Wish You Were Smarter? Check out These 4 Brain Hacks That Can Help You Get There.
Classical music, salmon for dinner and a technique that TV's 'Sherlock' uses are among the steps you can take towards greater brainpower.
Tom Brady
The Surprising Technique Tom Brady Uses to Work Out His Brain
At age 40, Tom Brady looks for any competitive edge he can get.
Mornings
How the First 20 Minutes of Your Day Can Set You Up for Success
Engage a positive routine right after waking, and you'll tap into the power of your subconscious brain.
Train your brain
5 Brain Training Techniques to Cultivate Your Creative Genius
Brain science reveals creativity is just as much a skill you can develop as it is a gift to be thankful for.
Success
Neuroscience Tells Us How to Hack Our Brains for Success
Tricks like visualization and writing down your goals have a strong basis in science.
Train your brain
How Our Brains Trick Us Into Choosing Instant Gratification Over Long-term Goals
Distractions and emotions can lead us away from where we want to go.
Life Hack
3 Brain Hacks Leaders Use to Unlock Their True Potential
We have the ability to increase our brain capacity and more fully realize our potential as human beings in the process.
Train your brain
Can Brain-Training Games Really Make You Smarter?
Here's what to expect from products that claim to sharpen your memory and tone the most important 'muscle' you need to succeed in business.
Life Hack
4 Ways to Hack Your Brain Chemicals to Become More Productive
Laughter and chocolate are solutions to much more than you might realize.
Train your brain
5 Ways to Stop Lazy Thinking and Start Making Better Decisions
The brain is wired one way but what life and business demands requires us to do more than just what autopilot can handle.
Train your brain
'Winning the Brain Game' Will Help Fix Your Fatal Flaws of Thinking
A new book shows you how to be a more creative and effective entrepreneur.