Train your brain

The Surprising Technique Tom Brady Uses to Work Out His Brain
At age 40, Tom Brady looks for any competitive edge he can get.
Scott Davis | 2 min read
How the First 20 Minutes of Your Day Can Set You Up for Success
Engage a positive routine right after waking, and you'll tap into the power of your subconscious brain.
Ahmed Safwan | 4 min read
5 Brain Training Techniques to Cultivate Your Creative Genius
Brain science reveals creativity is just as much a skill you can develop as it is a gift to be thankful for.
Deep Patel | 6 min read
Neuroscience Tells Us How to Hack Our Brains for Success
Tricks like visualization and writing down your goals have a strong basis in science.
John Rampton | 8 min read
How Our Brains Trick Us Into Choosing Instant Gratification Over Long-term Goals
Distractions and emotions can lead us away from where we want to go.
Melissa Chu | 9 min read
3 Brain Hacks Leaders Use to Unlock Their True Potential
We have the ability to increase our brain capacity and more fully realize our potential as human beings in the process.
Sean Kelly | 7 min read
Can Brain-Training Games Really Make You Smarter?
Here's what to expect from products that claim to sharpen your memory and tone the most important 'muscle' you need to succeed in business.
Theo Tsaousides | 6 min read
4 Ways to Hack Your Brain Chemicals to Become More Productive
Laughter and chocolate are solutions to much more than you might realize.
Thai Nguyen | 4 min read
5 Ways to Stop Lazy Thinking and Start Making Better Decisions
The brain is wired one way but what life and business demands requires us to do more than just what autopilot can handle.
Theo Tsaousides | 6 min read
'Winning the Brain Game' Will Help Fix Your Fatal Flaws of Thinking
A new book shows you how to be a more creative and effective entrepreneur.
Carol Roth | 8 min read
