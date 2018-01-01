User-generated Content

9 Ways to Speed Up Content Creation and Connect With More Users

Apply agile marketing practices to crowdsource knowledge, prioritize critical tasks and know when it's time to move on.
Andrew Raso | 5 min read
How to Avoid Potential Pitfalls With User-Generated Content

You need to define legal responsibilities and develop a filter process to ensure you promote only high-quality submissions.
Ayodeji Onibalusi | 4 min read
User-Generated Content Is How You Get Your Customers to Sell for You

User-generated content is on the rise because people trust reviews from their friends more than anything.
Aaron Orendorff | 5 min read
How to Develop a Junk Content Filter

In a world dominated by user-generated content, you've got to know what's real and what isn't.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
How Famed Tech Analyst Mary Meeker Foresees the Future of the Internet

Keep an eye on user-generated content, messaging apps and drones, according to the 20th annual Internet Trends report.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
8 Tips for Doing Business Online in China

A tantalizingly vast market lays behind an Internet firewall foreign businesses can't hope to climb without local help.
Kyle York | 5 min read
Want Customers to Market Your Brand? Make Them Look Awesome.

Take a page out of the Facebook and GoPro playbook by allowing clients to showcase themselves for all the world to see.
Kai Sato | 4 min read
5 New Social-Media Platforms Worth a Look

They don't have big followings, yet, but that is part of their allure. These promising platforms can help you develop an invaluable social media niche.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
7 Clues So Millennials Will Spread Your Marketing Like Wildfire

Gen Yers don't respond to the advertising strategies that worked for their grandparents, boomers or Gen X.
Dave Hawley | 4 min read
Is Your Company Marketing Like a Taxicab Business in the Age of Uber?

The sharing economy is starting to dramatically upend how creative work fashioned for advertising is sourced.
Kevin Bobowski | 4 min read
