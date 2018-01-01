Wireless

5 Invisible Innovations Consumers Love
Technology Innovation

5 Invisible Innovations Consumers Love

From micro-electromechanical systems to raspberry compounds, take a look at some of these tiny technologies that go into making today's products competitive.
Firas Kittaneh | 5 min read
Look Out, USB Chargers. Your Days Are Numbered.
Wireless

Look Out, USB Chargers. Your Days Are Numbered.

Just as Wi-Fi killed Ethernet cables, wireless charging is poised to change everything -- from smartphones to real estate.
Michael Frank | 3 min read
From Cord-Cutting to Cuba: The Biggest Trends of 2016
Trends 2016

From Cord-Cutting to Cuba: The Biggest Trends of 2016

A look at what's hot, what's happening and what's to come.
Carolyn Horwitz | 3 min read
Your Internet Signal Is Going To Be Transmitted Through Light
Far Out Tech

Your Internet Signal Is Going To Be Transmitted Through Light

Next generation wi-fi, called 'li-fi,' has the potential to be 100 times faster than current data transmission.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
This Company Wants to Build a Nationwide Wireless Network for the Internet of Things
Internet of Things

This Company Wants to Build a Nationwide Wireless Network for the Internet of Things

Ingenu is being backed by several big names in the wireless industry.
Stacey Higginbotham | 5 min read
Verizon to Start Testing 5G in 2016
Verizon

Verizon to Start Testing 5G in 2016

The company is going to start experimenting with the upgraded tech in California and Massachusetts
Ben Berkowitz | 1 min read
uBeam's Wireless Technology Aims to Kill the Power Cord
Charging

uBeam's Wireless Technology Aims to Kill the Power Cord

With ultrasonic waves, the newest innovation in powering up charges ahead.
Michael Frank | 3 min read
This $30 Device Can Break Into Almost Any Keyless Door in Your Car or Home
Security

This $30 Device Can Break Into Almost Any Keyless Door in Your Car or Home

Samy Kamkar's 'Rolljam' device can steal codes from keyless items. Sweet dreams, readers.
Steve Dent | 3 min read
This Phone Case Allows for Longer Battery Life by Recycling Cast-Off Energy
Technology

This Phone Case Allows for Longer Battery Life by Recycling Cast-Off Energy

Nikola Labs just launched a Kickstarter project to bring this innovative phone case to the masses.
Carly Okyle | 5 min read
These High-School Students Found a Way to Make Any Headphones Wireless
Kickstarter

These High-School Students Found a Way to Make Any Headphones Wireless

Wireless headphones have been around for awhile, but the Spiro X1 allows people to turn any old pair into a wireless set.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
