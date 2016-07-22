Here's the Top 20 Fastest-Growing Franchises of the Year
This is a snippet of a larger article that originally appeard in a 2016 issue of Entrepreneur.
The franchising business is booming, and nowhere is that more evident than Entrepreneur’s fastest-growing franchises ranking. Growth is the goal of every franchise system, of course, but not all achieve it as successfully as our top performers.
A total of 105 companies were ranked, represent inga total of 9,695 new franchises opened in North America between July 2014 and July 2015, an almost 32 percent increase from the previous year’s growth. The companies are ranked based on their growth during that time frame, with ties listed alphabetically.
As you look over this listing and take in some words of wisdom from the fastest-growing companies, keep in mind that the ranking is not intended as an endorsement of any particular company. Growth is just one sign of a healthy franchise system, but finding the right opportunity for you requires due diligence. Before investing, always read the company’s legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant, and look beyond the numbers by talking to franchisees about their experiences.
Here are the top 20 fastest-growing franchises of the year (click here for the complete list):
Jan-Pro Franchising International
Commercial cleaning
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #24
Total franchises/co.-owned: 7,849/0
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +480
Subway
Subs, salads
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #5
Total franchises/co.-owned: 43,916/0
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +435
Dunkin' Donuts
Coffee, doughnuts, baked goods
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #8
Total franchises/co.-owned: 11,460/0
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +419
Hardee's
Burgers, chicken, biscuits
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #12
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,894/192
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +325
Jazzercise
Group fitness classes, conventions, apparel and accessories
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #80
Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,697/2
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +419
Cruise Planners
Travel agency
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #25
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,071/1
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +314
Stratus Building Solutions
Commercial cleaning
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #236
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,384/0
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +297
Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches
Gourmet sandwiches
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #1
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,238/48
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +296
Carl's Jr. Restaurants
Burgers
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #54
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,257/238
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +221
Anytime Fitness
Fitness center
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #10
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,004/36
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +202
Planet Fitness
Fitness club
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #95
Total franchises/co.-owned: 956/58
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +183
Supercuts
Hair salon
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #3
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,493/1,070
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +180
Great Clips
Hair salon
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #28
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,694/0
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +176
Sport Clips
Men's sports-theme hair salon
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #16
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,373/32
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +164
Vanguard Cleaning Systems
Commercial cleaning
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #26
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,109/0
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +163
Jersey Mike's Subs
Subs
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #66
Total franchises/co.-owned: 928/38
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +159
RE/MAX
Real estate
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #21
Total franchises/co.-owned: 6,824/15
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +158
Orangetheory Fitness
Group personal training
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #255
Total franchises/co.-owned: 260/0
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +148
HomeVestors of America
Home buying, repair and selling
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #91
Total franchises/co.-owned: 605/0
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +128
Kona Ice
Shaved-ice truck
2016 Franchise 500 rank: #77
Total franchises/co.-owned: 667/10
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +126