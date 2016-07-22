Franchises

Here's the Top 20 Fastest-Growing Franchises of the Year

Here's the Top 20 Fastest-Growing Franchises of the Year
Image credit: Susana Gonzalez | Bloomberg via Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read

This is a snippet of a larger article that originally appeard in a 2016 issue of Entrepreneur.

The franchising business is booming, and nowhere is that more evident than Entrepreneur’s fastest-growing franchises ranking. Growth is the goal of every franchise system, of course, but not all achieve it as successfully as our top performers. 

A total of 105 companies were ranked, represent inga total of 9,695 new franchises opened in North America between July 2014 and July 2015, an almost 32 percent increase from the previous year’s growth. The companies are ranked based on their growth during that time frame, with ties listed alphabetically.

As you look over this listing and take in some words of wisdom from the fastest-growing companies, keep in mind that the ranking is not intended as an endorsement of any particular company. Growth is just one sign of a healthy franchise system, but finding the right opportunity for you requires due diligence. Before investing, always read the company’s legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant, and look beyond the numbers by talking to franchisees about their experiences.

Here are the top 20 fastest-growing franchises of the year (click here for the complete list):

Here's the Top 20 Fastest-Growing Franchises of the Year

Jan-Pro Franchising International

Jan-Pro Franchising International
Image credit: Jan-Pro International

Commercial cleaning 

2016 Franchise 500 rank: #24 
Total franchises/co.-owned: 7,849/0 
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +480



 
Here's the Top 20 Fastest-Growing Franchises of the Year

Subway

Subway
Image credit: Subway

Subs, salads

2016 Franchise 500 rank: #5
Total franchises/co.-owned: 43,916/0
 U.S./Canada franchise growth: +435 

 

Here's the Top 20 Fastest-Growing Franchises of the Year

Dunkin' Donuts

Dunkin' Donuts
Image credit: Dunkin' Donuts

Coffee, doughnuts, baked goods

2016 Franchise 500 rank: #8
Total franchises/co.-owned: 11,460/0
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +419

Here's the Top 20 Fastest-Growing Franchises of the Year

Hardee's

Hardee's
Image credit: Hardee's

Burgers, chicken, biscuits

2016 Franchise 500 rank: #12
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,894/192
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +325

Here's the Top 20 Fastest-Growing Franchises of the Year

Jazzercise

Jazzercise
Image credit: Jazzercise

Group fitness classes, conventions, apparel and accessories

2016 Franchise 500 rank: #80
Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,697/2
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +419

Here's the Top 20 Fastest-Growing Franchises of the Year

Cruise Planners

Cruise Planners
Image credit: Rawpixel Ltd | Getty Images

Travel agency

2016 Franchise 500 rank: #25
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,071/1
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +314

Here's the Top 20 Fastest-Growing Franchises of the Year

Stratus Building Solutions

Stratus Building Solutions
Image credit: Stratus Building Solutions

Commercial cleaning

2016 Franchise 500 rank: #236
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,384/0
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +297

Here's the Top 20 Fastest-Growing Franchises of the Year

Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches

Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches
Image credit: Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches

Gourmet sandwiches

2016 Franchise 500 rank: #1
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,238/48
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +296

Here's the Top 20 Fastest-Growing Franchises of the Year

Carl's Jr. Restaurants

Carl's Jr. Restaurants
Image credit: Carl's Jr.

Burgers

2016 Franchise 500 rank: #54
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,257/238
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +221

Here's the Top 20 Fastest-Growing Franchises of the Year

Anytime Fitness

Anytime Fitness
Image credit: Hero Images | Getty Images

Fitness center

2016 Franchise 500 rank: #10
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,004/36
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +202

Here's the Top 20 Fastest-Growing Franchises of the Year

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness
Image credit: Planet Fitness

Fitness club

2016 Franchise 500 rank: #95
Total franchises/co.-owned: 956/58
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +183

Here's the Top 20 Fastest-Growing Franchises of the Year

Supercuts

Supercuts
Image credit: Supercuts

Hair salon

2016 Franchise 500 rank: #3
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,493/1,070
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +180

Here's the Top 20 Fastest-Growing Franchises of the Year

Great Clips

Great Clips
Image credit: Great Clips

Hair salon

2016 Franchise 500 rank: #28
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,694/0
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +176

Here's the Top 20 Fastest-Growing Franchises of the Year

Sport Clips

Sport Clips
Image credit: Sport Clips

Men's sports-theme hair salon

2016 Franchise 500 rank: #16
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,373/32
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +164

Here's the Top 20 Fastest-Growing Franchises of the Year

Vanguard Cleaning Systems

Vanguard Cleaning Systems
Image credit: Frederic Cirou/PhotoAlto | Getty Images

Commercial cleaning

2016 Franchise 500 rank: #26
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,109/0
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +163

Here's the Top 20 Fastest-Growing Franchises of the Year

Jersey Mike's Subs

Jersey Mike's Subs
Image credit: Jersey Mike's Subs

Subs

2016 Franchise 500 rank: #66
Total franchises/co.-owned: 928/38
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +159

Here's the Top 20 Fastest-Growing Franchises of the Year

RE/MAX

RE/MAX
Image credit: Westend61 | Getty Images

Real estate

2016 Franchise 500 rank: #21
Total franchises/co.-owned: 6,824/15
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +158

Here's the Top 20 Fastest-Growing Franchises of the Year

Orangetheory Fitness

Orangetheory Fitness
Image credit: Orangetheory Fitness

Group personal training

2016 Franchise 500 rank: #255
Total franchises/co.-owned: 260/0
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +148

Here's the Top 20 Fastest-Growing Franchises of the Year

HomeVestors of America

HomeVestors of America
Image credit: Hinterhaus Productions | Getty Images

Home buying, repair and selling

2016 Franchise 500 rank: #91
Total franchises/co.-owned: 605/0
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +128

Here's the Top 20 Fastest-Growing Franchises of the Year

Kona Ice

Kona Ice
Image credit: Kona Ice

Shaved-ice truck

2016 Franchise 500 rank: #77
Total franchises/co.-owned: 667/10
U.S./Canada franchise growth: +126

