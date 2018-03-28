Attitude

More From This Topic

To Be an Effective Leader, Sometimes You Need to Give Yourself a Time Out
Self-Awareness

To Be an Effective Leader, Sometimes You Need to Give Yourself a Time Out

Nine questions for building self-awareness.
John Stoker | 8 min read
The 5 Worst Leadership Qualities: How Many Does Your Boss Have?
Leadership

The 5 Worst Leadership Qualities: How Many Does Your Boss Have?

A positive attitude isn't always a great look for a leader.
Lydia Belanger | 7 min read
How to Improve Your Attitude in a Matter of Minutes
Attitude

How to Improve Your Attitude in a Matter of Minutes

Jack Canfield recommends a few tips for giving your mood an instant facelift.
Jack Canfield | 2 min read
5 Ways to Deal With Your Ego
Attitude

5 Ways to Deal With Your Ego

Here's what you should do when you think life is unfair.
Jack Canfield | 2 min read
How to Stop Taking Things Personally at Work
Growth

How to Stop Taking Things Personally at Work

If you have a tendency to take things personally, you know it can wreak havoc on your career.
Ellevate | 5 min read
5 Tips for How to Handle a Bad Work Day
Attitude

5 Tips for How to Handle a Bad Work Day

Everyone has off days. Accept it, take a step back, breathe and reset.
Sarah Landrum | 6 min read
8 Actions You Can Take to Be Happier at Work Without Changing Jobs
Attitude

8 Actions You Can Take to Be Happier at Work Without Changing Jobs

Tidying up your perspective and habits goes a long way toward preventing the stresses that plague modern life.
Renzo Costarella | 5 min read
You Can Reprogram Yourself to Be a Positive Person and You Should
Entrepreneur Mindset

You Can Reprogram Yourself to Be a Positive Person and You Should

Rational optimists are much more in touch with reality than chronic pessimists.
John Rampton | 7 min read
You Don't Need to Be Perfect
Perfection

You Don't Need to Be Perfect

As John Steinbeck once said, 'And now that you don't have to be perfect, you can be good.'
Lewis Howes | 1 min read
Don't Count on 4-Leaf Clovers: 10 Ways to Make Your Own Luck
Opportunity

Don't Count on 4-Leaf Clovers: 10 Ways to Make Your Own Luck

The less you leave to chance the luckier you're likely to be.
Deep Patel | 5 min read
