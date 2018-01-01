Business Strategies

More From This Topic

3 Brand Experience Strategies to Attract Millennials
Millennials

3 Brand Experience Strategies to Attract Millennials

Hint: Appeal to their heightened sense of adventure -- and their desire to be trendsetters.
Christie Garton | 3 min read
'Disruption' Does Not Define Success. Here Are 5 Principles That Do.
Entrepreneurs

'Disruption' Does Not Define Success. Here Are 5 Principles That Do.

How to determine when the right time to innovate in your industry has arrived.
Jeff Margolis | 8 min read
6 Smart Tax Moves to Take Before the End of the Year
Taxes

6 Smart Tax Moves to Take Before the End of the Year

These tips will help you save on your tax bill and put some money into your retirement fund.
John Hewitt | 4 min read
The Pricing Conundrum: Figuring Out the Right Strategy For You
Pricing

The Pricing Conundrum: Figuring Out the Right Strategy For You

While pricing can be a tricky matter for any entrepreneur, it is especially difficult for those providing a service. Here are a few lessons on pricing strategy.
Dana Brownlee | 4 min read
Your Mission Statement May Be Utterly Useless or a Gold Mine
Mission Statement

Your Mission Statement May Be Utterly Useless or a Gold Mine

Make yours meaningful by defining goals and specific strategies for customers, the enterprise and owners. Or skip one if there's no business purpose for it.
Tim Berry | 3 min read
5 Tips for Making It as a Bootstrapped Company
Starting a Business

5 Tips for Making It as a Bootstrapped Company

Contrary to what many believe, startups do not need to nab funding to make it. Still to be a successful company, an entrepreneur needs to have a solid foundation. Here are five tips on how to do it.
Inna Kraner | 4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.