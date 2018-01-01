Driverless Cars

Do Driverless Cars Spell Doom for the Insurance Industry?
Driverless Cars

Do Driverless Cars Spell Doom for the Insurance Industry?

The insurance-industry landscape is drastically changing in the face of driverless cars. For one thing, rates are expected to go down.
David Macauley | 5 min read
4 Ways Driverless Cars Will Change the Transportation Industry
Transportation

4 Ways Driverless Cars Will Change the Transportation Industry

Insurance companies, gasoline suppliers and car dealerships will get the short end of the stick.
Ayodeji Onibalusi | 4 min read
3 Ways to Create Successful Proprietary Tech
Proprietary Information

3 Ways to Create Successful Proprietary Tech

Proprietary, non-replicated technology can help companies establish and sharpen their competitive edges.
David Schwartz | 6 min read
Google, Fiat Chrysler Team Up on Self-Driving Minivans
Self-Driving Cars

Google, Fiat Chrysler Team Up on Self-Driving Minivans

This is the first time that a Silicon Valley company has partnered with a traditional automaker to create a driverless vehicle.
Reuters | 4 min read
Google, Fiat Chrysler Reportedly Working on Self-Driving Car Deal
Self-Driving Cars

Google, Fiat Chrysler Reportedly Working on Self-Driving Car Deal

Anonymous sources say the partnership could be announced soon.
Reuters | 3 min read
Will We Still Need Stoplights in the Self-Driving Future?
Self-Driving Cars

Will We Still Need Stoplights in the Self-Driving Future?

MIT's trying to find out.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
At SXSW: What You Missed This Weekend
SXSW

At SXSW: What You Missed This Weekend

The festival started with Inspirational keynotes, double rainbows and more.
Linda Lacina | 3 min read
5 Amazing Innovations Coming to Cars
Cars

5 Amazing Innovations Coming to Cars

From gasless to driverless, vehicles will change dramatically in the coming years.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
Japan Driverless Taxi Startup Eyes Partnerships With Automakers
Self-Driving Cars

Japan Driverless Taxi Startup Eyes Partnerships With Automakers

The venture has set the 2020 Games in Tokyo as a target to develop software to operate driverless cars and an online service to ferry athletes and tourists between Olympic venues and the city's transport hubs.
Reuters | 2 min read
Zenefits to Staffers: No Sex at Work -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Start Up Your Day

Zenefits to Staffers: No Sex at Work -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Plus: Uber defends its background check policy.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
