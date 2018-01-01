Ego

5 Strategies to Get Your Ego Out of the Way and Get Stuff Done
Ego

5 Strategies to Get Your Ego Out of the Way and Get Stuff Done

We need to believe in ourselves to succeed. But when does our sense of self-importance get in the way of our success?
Ellevate | 5 min read
To Survive, Sometimes You Have to Let Go of Your Vision -- and Ego
Entrepreneurial Journey

To Survive, Sometimes You Have to Let Go of Your Vision -- and Ego

Entrepreneurship means exploring unknown paths, and sometimes that leads a founder somewhere different from where they started.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
You're Not Crazy: Trading Your Six-Figure Job for Entrepreneurial Freedom Is the Right Move
Starting a Business

You're Not Crazy: Trading Your Six-Figure Job for Entrepreneurial Freedom Is the Right Move

You're the only one who should determine how much your time is worth. These tips can help you enter the startup world with eyes wide open.
Jacob Warwick | 5 min read
Want a More Creative Team? Start by Taming Your Own Ego.
Leadership Skills

Want a More Creative Team? Start by Taming Your Own Ego.

Hyper-confident leaders often get the top job, but they don't bring out the best in everyone.
Michael Hollauf | 6 min read
5 Hacks to Keep Your Ego From Squashing Your Success
Success Strategies

5 Hacks to Keep Your Ego From Squashing Your Success

Your own arrogance may be the biggest roadblock to ultimate success.
Deep Patel | 5 min read
Ego: Is Bigger Actually Better?
Leadership

Ego: Is Bigger Actually Better?

People with a healthy ego are adaptable to the changing tides of the business world.
Michael Mamas | 5 min read
What Being an Entrepreneur Has Taught Me
Lessons

What Being an Entrepreneur Has Taught Me

Not the least of which is to consider, from time to time, that you may be out of your mind. Call it mental hygiene.
Phil La Duke | 5 min read
The One Thing Holding You Back From Your Dreams
Psychology

The One Thing Holding You Back From Your Dreams

Once you begin to understand your ego, you can begin to take control of your life.
Greg Hankerson | 8 min read
8 Ways My Ego Killed My Business
Ego

8 Ways My Ego Killed My Business

Ego is most common cause of smart people failing to notice the errors everybody else can see them making.
John Rampton | 8 min read
Why Ego Is the Enemy in the Pursuit of Success
Entrepreneur Network

Why Ego Is the Enemy in the Pursuit of Success

Author Ryan Holiday explains how you can avoid letting ego sabotage achieving your higher goals.
Erin Schultz | 2 min read
