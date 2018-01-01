General Motors

GM Brings Self-Driving Cars to Michigan Roads
Self-Driving Cars

GM Brings Self-Driving Cars to Michigan Roads

A fleet will soon roam the streets of greater Detroit.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
Uber Partners with GM's Maven Car-sharing Program
Uber

Uber Partners with GM's Maven Car-sharing Program

The service will operate only in San Francisco for now.
Reuters | 2 min read
Costco Is Becoming One of the Best Places to Buy a Car Thanks to This Huge Perk
Costco

Costco Is Becoming One of the Best Places to Buy a Car Thanks to This Huge Perk

Costco has one major perk that traditional car dealerships lack: fixed prices.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
GM Sets Bolt Electric Car Price at $37,495
General Motors

GM Sets Bolt Electric Car Price at $37,495

The Bolt will have a driving range of 238 miles on a full charge, substantially more than any currently available electric vehicle at a similar price.
Reuters | 2 min read
GM Says the Bolt EV Will Have a 238-Mile Range, More Than Tesla's Model 3
Electric Cars

GM Says the Bolt EV Will Have a 238-Mile Range, More Than Tesla's Model 3

The Bolt EV will be launched in a few months, nearly a year before the Tesla Model 3, with a starting price for U.S. consumers of $37,500.
Reuters | 2 min read
GM Expands Car-Sharing Service to Boston, Chicago, Washington
General Motors

GM Expands Car-Sharing Service to Boston, Chicago, Washington

The service launched almost four months ago.
Reuters | 1 min read
Founder of GM's Acquired Company Facing Legal Battle
Legal

Founder of GM's Acquired Company Facing Legal Battle

Cruise founder and CEO Kyle Vogt has filed a complaint in San Fracisco Superior Court against a man he says is falsely claiming a stake in the company.
Kia Kokalitcheva | 3 min read
For 100 Years, General Motors Was All About Cars. Now, It's All About People.
General Motors

For 100 Years, General Motors Was All About Cars. Now, It's All About People.

The big three Detroit auto maker is broadening its mission, which means the brand has to tell a new story.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
With New Partnership, GM to Offer Cheap Car Rentals to Lyft Drivers
Ridesharing Apps

With New Partnership, GM to Offer Cheap Car Rentals to Lyft Drivers

The service will first rollout in Chicago.
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read
GM Buying Self-Driving Tech Startup for More Than $1 Billion
General Motors

GM Buying Self-Driving Tech Startup for More Than $1 Billion

The acquisition follows GM's recent move to create a team dedicated to the development of self-driving car technology within the company.
Dan Primack | 3 min read
