Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian West Held at Gunpoint in $10 Million Robbery During Paris Fashion Week
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian West Held at Gunpoint in $10 Million Robbery During Paris Fashion Week

Armed robbers stole two cellphones and millions of dollars worth of jewelry from the reality TV star. Here's what you can learn from this terrible incident.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
What You Can Learn About Growing a Brand From the Most Influential Celebs
Brand Development

What You Can Learn About Growing a Brand From the Most Influential Celebs

Allison Statter, co-founder of Blended Strategy Group, shares the strategies she uses with famous clients such as the Kardashians to increase their influence.
Jen A. Miller | 2 min read
How Jeff Beacher Turned Madness Into Millions
Radicals & Visionaries

How Jeff Beacher Turned Madness Into Millions

Before there was 'experiential theater,' there was Beacher's Madhouse.
Dan Bova | 8 min read
13 Pivotal Internet Moments That Forever Changed How We Live, Work and Play
Radicals & Visionaries

13 Pivotal Internet Moments That Forever Changed How We Live, Work and Play

From indexing the web to breaking it, here are the online moments that changed everything.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 11 min read
Did Kim Kardashian West Just Correctly Declare the Death of 'Big Computers'?
Kim Kardashian

Did Kim Kardashian West Just Correctly Declare the Death of 'Big Computers'?

And she wasn't being all, like, cheeky and stuff.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
How This Dad Channeled His Photography Skills Into an Oprah- and Kim Kardashian-Approved Startup
Success Stories

How This Dad Channeled His Photography Skills Into an Oprah- and Kim Kardashian-Approved Startup

Professional photographer Allan Shoemake is the co-founder of LuMee, the maker of a popular mobile phone case with front-facing LED lights.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
Brain Break: Watch Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's Freaky Snapchat Face Swap
Funny Videos

Brain Break: Watch Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's Freaky Snapchat Face Swap

This digital facial surgery makes us want to go lie down for a while.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
What Kylie Jenner's Hair Color Can Teach Brands About the Power of Crowdsourcing
Crowdsourcing

What Kylie Jenner's Hair Color Can Teach Brands About the Power of Crowdsourcing

The reality TV star let fans pick which shade of blue she should dye her tresses via social media.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Kim Kardashian's Mobile Game Has Made More Than $100 Million
Social Media Marketing

Kim Kardashian's Mobile Game Has Made More Than $100 Million

It's a lucrative side hustle for the reality TV star and entrepreneur.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Surprising No One, Taylor Swift Has the Most Followed Instagram Account
Instagram

Surprising No One, Taylor Swift Has the Most Followed Instagram Account

Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande round out the top five.
Reuters | 3 min read
Kim Kardashian (born October 21, 1980) is a celebrity, television personality, and the owner of several fashion apparel brands. Kardashian is best known for her appearance on the E! reality television series “Keeping up with the Kardashians,” as well as her highly publicized third marriage to rapper Kanye West.  
