Local Economies
Small Businesses
Why Small Business Is Personal -- Not Local
In this global economy, success has no boundaries or geographical limitations -- no matter how small or large your company.
Entrepreneurs
6 Benefits for You and Your Community From Supporting Local Entrepreneurs
Locally owned businesses give communities a unique character but those businesses need loyal customers to survive.
Real Estate
Amazon, Ecommerce Rivals Fuel Commercial Property Boom in India
The Internet retailer and its fast-growing local rivals are driving a boom in property leasing in India as their storage needs rise.
Israel
Israel's High-Tech Boom Is Double-Edged Sword
While the country's high tech industry is a major growth engine and investment magnet, increasingly startups acquired by foreign buyers are then either shut down or turned into R&D centers.
Detroit
Judge Confirms Detroit Plan to Exit Historic Bankruptcy
The ruling comes more than two months after the start of a hearing to determine whether the plan was fair to creditors and feasible for the city to implement.
Ebola
Business as Usual in NYC Despite First Ebola Case
New York City residents and professionals seemed to take news of the city's first case of Ebola in stride.
Economic Conditions
Data Show U.S. Economy's Pulse Is Still Strong
A 14-year low on jobless claims reinforced expectations that slack in the labor market was being reduced.
Economic Conditions
The 5 Most Powerful Economic Empires of All Time
Over the course of human history, certain civilizations developed huge advantages against their rivals. In chronological order, here are the five most dominant economic empires the world has seen so far.
Real Estate
NYC Landmark Prohibits Chain Stores From Leasing Vacated Space
When a Starbucks lease ends in May, the independently-owned Café Grumpy is slated to move into Grand Central Terminal.
New Orleans
In New Orleans, 'Tis the Season for Startups
With New Orleans Entrepreneur Week underway, the event's co-founder discusses the state of small business in the Big Easy.