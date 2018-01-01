Mobile Phones
Scams
Nearly Half of All Cell Phone Calls Will Be Scam Calls in 2019, Report Says
Here's how to (try to) block them so they stop interrupting your grind.
More From This Topic
iPhone
Stop Everything: The iPhone 6S and 6S Plus Are Now in Stores
The hunt is on. Where to get your hands on Apple's newest smartphones today, maybe even if you didn't pre-order.
BlackBerry
BlackBerry's 'Priv' Android Phone Will Launch This Year
There's a lot riding on this product.
Smartphones
Study: We Know We're Total Jerks With Our Phones and We Don't Care
Put down the phone, Rudy rude. New findings confirm what we already know: Cell phone etiquette in America is appalling.
Nokia
Nokia Is Gearing Up for a Mobile Comeback
The company is testing new products, looking for sales partners, hiring software experts and learning from its previous mistakes.
Mobile Apps
An App That Engages Customers Is Not Automatically an App That Makes Money
Deep analytics combined with good intuition for customer behavior are required if the app is to actually result in more sales.
Ready for Anything
Tweak Your Mobile Marketing With These Can't-Miss Strategies
Mobile has surpassed desktops for online shopping. Marketers need to adjust.
News and Trends
Proceed With Caution: Should Smartphones Come With a Warning?
A recent study from the University of Derby recommends that consumers be given fair warning about the potential addictive properties of mobile devices.
Mobile Marketing
5 Ways to Maximize Your Mobile Marketing Strategy
Consumers rely on tablets and mobile phones for shopping, creating opportunities to engage them when they are likeliest to buy.
Mobile Phones
Google Reportedly Preparing to Sell Mobile Phone Plans Directly to Customers
To do so, the tech giant apparently has struck deals with Sprint and T-Mobile.
Amazon
So What If Its First Phone Flopped? Amazon Is Keeping the Fire Alive Anyway.
Once burned, twice shy doesn't apply. Amazon's not tapping out of the smartphone market just yet.