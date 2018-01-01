Peter Thiel
News and Trends
Tesla Launches a Limited Edition Surfboard
Plus, Serverless Inc. announces a $10 million series A round, and Peter Thiel backs a vegan pet food startup.
Peter Thiel
Peter Thiel on Gawker: 'If I Didn't Do Something, Nobody Would'
The billionaire Silicon Valley investor acknowledged that he secretly financed Hulk Hogan's lawsuit against Gawker Media in an effort to put the news website out of business.
Legal Issues
Billionaire Peter Thiel Reportedly Backed Hulk Hogan's Gawker Lawsuit
Hogan in March won a $140 million jury verdict against Gawker in a privacy lawsuit stemming from a sex tape the site had published.
Commencement addresses
Peter Thiel Commencement Speech, Hamilton College, May 2016 (Transcript)
Peter Thiel, investor and co-founder of Palantir and PayPal, spoke about unconventional paths at the Hamilton College Commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 22, 2016.
Smart Home
Peter Thiel and Mitt Romney Part of $100 Million Funding Round for Company That Wants to Be the Apple of Smart Homes
Here's what you should know about the Utah-based company Vivint.
Investors
What Types of Companies Is Peter Thiel's Founders Fund Actually Investing In?
The recent interests of the former Paypal founder and recognizable venture capitalist provide some insights for entrepreneurs who are seeking funding.
Bitcoin
What Is the Future of Bitcoin?
Game-changing or not, the cryptocurrency is anything but a joke to a growing number of entrepreneurs.
Bitcoin
Why Billionaire Investor Reid Hoffman Is Betting Big on Bitcoin
The LinkedIn co-founder's investments in Facebook, Airbnb and Dropbox more than paid off. Will Silicon Valley's 'startup whisperer' be on the money about Bitcoin, too?
Luck
Peter Thiel: Luck Is Just an Excuse For Not Working Hard Enough
The serial entrepreneur and investor explains why he rejects the idea that success is dependent on luck and how to build a better, more definitive future for your company.
Infographics
Where Famous Tech Founders Went to College (Infographic)
Whether they dropped out or stuck it out, going to college more than paid off for today's top tech startup billionaires -- higher ed skeptic and Stanford alum Peter Thiel included.
The Grind
The 4 Books Every Entrepreneur Should Read This Year
Everyone knows reading is an important source of knowledge, but many don't understand how much they can actually learn by hitting the pause button, sitting down and picking up a book.