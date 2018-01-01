Peter Thiel

Peter Thiel

The billionaire Silicon Valley investor acknowledged that he secretly financed Hulk Hogan's lawsuit against Gawker Media in an effort to put the news website out of business.
Michelle Mark | 3 min read
Legal Issues

Hogan in March won a $140 million jury verdict against Gawker in a privacy lawsuit stemming from a sex tape the site had published.
Reuters | 3 min read
Commencement addresses

Peter Thiel, investor and co-founder of Palantir and PayPal, spoke about unconventional paths at the Hamilton College Commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 22, 2016.
Entrepreneur Staff | 10 min read
Smart Home

Here's what you should know about the Utah-based company Vivint.
Matt Weinberger | 5 min read
Investors

The recent interests of the former Paypal founder and recognizable venture capitalist provide some insights for entrepreneurs who are seeking funding.
Eric Siu | 5 min read
Bitcoin

Game-changing or not, the cryptocurrency is anything but a joke to a growing number of entrepreneurs.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Bitcoin

The LinkedIn co-founder's investments in Facebook, Airbnb and Dropbox more than paid off. Will Silicon Valley's 'startup whisperer' be on the money about Bitcoin, too?
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 8 min read
Luck

The serial entrepreneur and investor explains why he rejects the idea that success is dependent on luck and how to build a better, more definitive future for your company.
Business Insider Staff | 3 min read
Infographics

Whether they dropped out or stuck it out, going to college more than paid off for today's top tech startup billionaires -- higher ed skeptic and Stanford alum Peter Thiel included.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
The Grind

Everyone knows reading is an important source of knowledge, but many don't understand how much they can actually learn by hitting the pause button, sitting down and picking up a book.
Moritz Plassnig | 4 min read
