Rejection
Rejection
The Topgolf Founders Fought Through Countless Rejections -- and Built America's Favorite New Game
After being shunned by investors and struggling to find their audience, a big-thinking partner helped guide these founders to viral success.
More From This Topic
Failure
Stories of Rejection From 8 of the World's Most Successful Entrepreneurs and Leaders
These innovators share how they learned from their setbacks.
Starting a Business
Turning Rejection Into Triumph: How Sarah Michelle Gellar and Her Co-Founders Built a New Baking Brand
As an actor, Sarah Michelle Gellar was used to rejection and uphill battles, but co-founding her startup, Foodstirs, has been a challenge like no other.
Entrepreneurs
How to Gracefully Handle and Then Make the Most of Professional Rejection
Grieve, but move on.
Ready for Anything
This Entrepreneur Explains How He Survived 150 Rejections From Investors
When funding fell apart for Sam Sisakhti, he embarked on 18 months of brutal rejections and learned invaluable lessons about himself, his business and the nature of entrepreneurship.
Overcoming Obstacles
Indiegogo Overcame the Doubters by Trusting Its Users -- and Itself
Indiegogo co-founder Slava Rubin explains how he handled rejection.
Apology
Why You Should Stop Saying Sorry, According to Science
New research shows that apologies can have negative effects.
Failure
Why Entrepreneurs Should Aim to Fail -- That's Right. They Should Actively Seek It.
When you come out of a tough situation and realize you weren't crushed by it, you'll be stronger.
Rejection
Don't Take Rejection Personally
Diana Peters, owner and executive director of Symbol Training Institute, shares the story of how the company has evolved from just a tool and die shop to the largest manufacturing training school in the Chicago area.
Success Stories
4 Tips for Success From a Multi-Millionaire Serial Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur Network partner Kelsey Humphreys talks to serial entrepreneur Kenny Ditcher about his track record building and selling one successful business after another.
Rejection
Your Idea or Invention Has Been Ridiculed. Welcome to a Prestigious Club.
What do Steve Wozniak, Howard Schultz and the Wright Brothers have in common? In a word, rejection.