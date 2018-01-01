Rejection

Stories of Rejection From 8 of the World's Most Successful Entrepreneurs and Leaders
Failure

These innovators share how they learned from their setbacks.
Nina Zipkin | 7 min read
Turning Rejection Into Triumph: How Sarah Michelle Gellar and Her Co-Founders Built a New Baking Brand
Starting a Business

As an actor, Sarah Michelle Gellar was used to rejection and uphill battles, but co-founding her startup, Foodstirs, has been a challenge like no other.
Jason Feifer | 15+ min read
How to Gracefully Handle and Then Make the Most of Professional Rejection
Entrepreneurs

Grieve, but move on.
Melissa Dawn | 5 min read
This Entrepreneur Explains How He Survived 150 Rejections From Investors
Ready for Anything

When funding fell apart for Sam Sisakhti, he embarked on 18 months of brutal rejections and learned invaluable lessons about himself, his business and the nature of entrepreneurship.
Joe Keohane | 6 min read
Indiegogo Overcame the Doubters by Trusting Its Users -- and Itself
Overcoming Obstacles

Indiegogo co-founder Slava Rubin explains how he handled rejection.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Why You Should Stop Saying Sorry, According to Science
Apology

New research shows that apologies can have negative effects.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Why Entrepreneurs Should Aim to Fail -- That's Right. They Should Actively Seek It.
Failure

When you come out of a tough situation and realize you weren't crushed by it, you'll be stronger.
Kim Perell | 7 min read
Don't Take Rejection Personally
Rejection

Diana Peters, owner and executive director of Symbol Training Institute, shares the story of how the company has evolved from just a tool and die shop to the largest manufacturing training school in the Chicago area.
BizCast | 2 min read
4 Tips for Success From a Multi-Millionaire Serial Entrepreneur
Success Stories

Entrepreneur Network partner Kelsey Humphreys talks to serial entrepreneur Kenny Ditcher about his track record building and selling one successful business after another.
Kelsey Humphreys | 6 min read
Your Idea or Invention Has Been Ridiculed. Welcome to a Prestigious Club.
Rejection

What do Steve Wozniak, Howard Schultz and the Wright Brothers have in common? In a word, rejection.
Allison Kugel | 6 min read
