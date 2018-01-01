speeches
3 Things To Know
Indra Nooyi to Step Down as Pepsi's CEO. 3 Things to Know Today.
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
More From This Topic
Public Speaking
How to Score Public Speaking Events to Grow Your Business
Nothing positions you better as the expert than standing in front of an audience.
Public Speaking
10 Strategies to Prepare for Speaking Engagements
Prepare carefully for your speech but, remember, everyone is there to see you. Let your personality show.
Public Speaking
3 Secrets to Mastering the Art of Public Speaking
Learn to read the cues from the audience and adjust accordingly.
Public Speaking
Getting the Money Applause -- Even When You Have Laryngitis
A successful speaker should deliver content that will impress, amaze and excite an audience.
Persuasion
Be More Persuasive by Answering These 3 Questions
Following the think, feel and act tips will empower your speeches and other presentations.
Public Speaking
Making Your Voice Visual Will Enhance Your Vocal Power
The technique of making your voice visual creates a structure that provides range, performance and freedom.
Entrepreneur Network
Scared to Speak in Public? Get Over It With These 5 Strategies.
Ben Angel says this structured approach to giving presentations will make you a stellar speaker and a more influential person.
Public Speaking
The 2 Unbreakable Laws of Public Speaking
When you're at the podium, character and content are everything.
Entrepreneur Network
Make It a Project to Improve Your Vocal Projection
Impromptu Guru Jill Schiefelbein gives tips to help you project better during a presentation.
Project Grow
Is This Your Year to Speak -- and Get Paid?
Follow these three tips to transform yourself from passive audience member to authoritative professional speaker.