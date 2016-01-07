The Top 20 Fast-Food Franchises of 2016

January 7, 2016 6 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Every year, Entrepreneur ranks the top 500 franchises. While the 2016 list features restaurants galore, we've paired it down to give you the top 20 chains in the buzzy, fast-moving world of fast food.

The companies you see below were judged on their financial strength and stability, size and growth over the last two years. Also considered were the costs associated with opening one of these franchises and how long the company has been operating. We've provided some of that data, plus a few fun facts, to give you a whole picture of what the franchise is all about.

Now that we've chewed over the details and digested the information, check out the results below. Did your favorite place make the cut?