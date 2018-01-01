Finding The Right Business
Project Grow
'Hey, Dummy. Right Here. Right In Front of You!' Said My Calling in Life as I Made a Dirty Martini
My entrepreneurial niche involved something I did over and over every day as a bartender.
Franchises
From Intern to Franchisee
A sweet internship with Kona Ice helped Derek Taylor open his very own franchise.
Technology
Proto Labs Wants to Help You Create a Cool Prototype for Free
The latest winner of the Cool Idea! Award program is Garageio, a device that allows you to open and close your garage door with your smartphone.
Technology
An App That Unites Sports Fans in Any City
Fanatic connects geographically dispersed die-hards of college and pro sports teams.
Finance
Why Venture Capitalists Don't Care About Your Pitch
Ideas are really the easy part of a startup; what VC's are increasingly looking for is the ability to execute.
Project Grow
How to Transform Your Passion into a Successful Business
Starting a new business is an emotional roller coaster. That's why it helps to make a living out of what you love. Here's how to get there.
Finance
Survey: 1 in 2 Angel Investors Regrets an Investment Made This Year
Entrepreneurs tend to over-promise when pitching their startup at the earliest stages, investors say.
Growth Strategies
What Kind of Entrepreneur Are You?
These four entrepreneur types can help you determine which qualities most drive your entrepreneurial spirit and what that means for your business.
Starting a Business
Startup Entrepreneurship Growing at an Exponential Rate
As the sixth annual Global Entrepreneurship Week kicks off, the community of entrepreneurs and mentors across the globe is surging.
Starting a Business
On Starting Up From Three Veteran Entrepreneurs
You may think you know what tough is, but these three vets can tell you a few stories.
Technology
One of the Richest Men in the World Just Invested in an Instagram Competitor
Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim led a $60 million funding round for video and photo-sharing startup Mobli.