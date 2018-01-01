HBO

5 Golden Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From 'Entourage'
Lessons

The HBO series about a bunch of dudes trying to make it in Hollywood can teach something to aspiring business owners.
Jonathan Long | 4 min read
How Did Lena Dunham, Mark Zuckerberg and Simon and Garfunkel Find Success?
Entrepreneurs

These four people, among others, rose above thousands of others to have great careers. What set them apart?
Gene Marks | 5 min read
Is It Finally Time to Cut Cable?
TV Industry

As media companies begin making their wares available to stream, our resident personal technology columnist revisits cutting the cord.
Jason Cipriani | 5 min read
While Traditional TV Loses Ground, These Marketing Techniques Stand Strong
Marketing

As streaming and on-demand programming become more prevalent, small business should take advantage of traditional strategies to stay ahead.
Peter Gasca | 4 min read
Cutting the Cord: HBO to Offer Standalone Streaming Service Next Year
Online Video

The move would mark a vast step beyond current streaming option HBO Go, which launched in 2010 and is only available to viewers with a cable subscription.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
Is 'Silicon Valley' the New 'Entourage'? (Infographic)
Entertainment

If the HBO TV series is anything to go by, tech entrepreneurs have overtaken Hollywood actors in popular culture.
Jonathan Long | 1 min read
Roku Founder: Say Goodbye to Cable Boxes and Hello to TV Apps
Internet TV

The father of cord-cutting predicts the future of TV. Hint: Your next boob toob will know what you want to watch and what your friends are watching.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 7 min read
Learning From Past Mistakes, Netflix Takes New Approach to Price Hikes
Netflix

When Netflix raised its subscription prices two years ago, users rebelled. This time, the company is doing it differently.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
What Elon Musk Really Thinks of 'Silicon Valley'
Elon Musk

The billionaire behind Tesla and SpaceX thinks the creators of the new HBO series 'Silicon Valley' need to spend a little bit more time at Burning Man.
Benjamin Kabin | 2 min read
Quiznos Is Bankrupt, But It Made an Awesome 'House of Thrones' Mashup
Quiznos

The bankrupt sandwich chain attempts to tap into the television zeitgeist in an ad that combines characters from cult TV shows 'Game of Thrones' and 'House of Cards.'
Kate Taylor | 1 min read
