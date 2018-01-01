HBO
3 Things To Know
Instagram Founders Quit Facebook! 3 Things to Know Today.
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
More From This Topic
Lessons
5 Golden Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From 'Entourage'
The HBO series about a bunch of dudes trying to make it in Hollywood can teach something to aspiring business owners.
Entrepreneurs
How Did Lena Dunham, Mark Zuckerberg and Simon and Garfunkel Find Success?
These four people, among others, rose above thousands of others to have great careers. What set them apart?
TV Industry
Is It Finally Time to Cut Cable?
As media companies begin making their wares available to stream, our resident personal technology columnist revisits cutting the cord.
Marketing
While Traditional TV Loses Ground, These Marketing Techniques Stand Strong
As streaming and on-demand programming become more prevalent, small business should take advantage of traditional strategies to stay ahead.
Online Video
Cutting the Cord: HBO to Offer Standalone Streaming Service Next Year
The move would mark a vast step beyond current streaming option HBO Go, which launched in 2010 and is only available to viewers with a cable subscription.
Entertainment
Is 'Silicon Valley' the New 'Entourage'? (Infographic)
If the HBO TV series is anything to go by, tech entrepreneurs have overtaken Hollywood actors in popular culture.
Internet TV
Roku Founder: Say Goodbye to Cable Boxes and Hello to TV Apps
The father of cord-cutting predicts the future of TV. Hint: Your next boob toob will know what you want to watch and what your friends are watching.
Netflix
Learning From Past Mistakes, Netflix Takes New Approach to Price Hikes
When Netflix raised its subscription prices two years ago, users rebelled. This time, the company is doing it differently.
Elon Musk
What Elon Musk Really Thinks of 'Silicon Valley'
The billionaire behind Tesla and SpaceX thinks the creators of the new HBO series 'Silicon Valley' need to spend a little bit more time at Burning Man.
Quiznos
Quiznos Is Bankrupt, But It Made an Awesome 'House of Thrones' Mashup
The bankrupt sandwich chain attempts to tap into the television zeitgeist in an ad that combines characters from cult TV shows 'Game of Thrones' and 'House of Cards.'