Health Products and Services
The Latest Tech, From AI to Blockchain, Is Changing Health Care: Are You Ready?
Next time you need to talk to your doctor, that exchange just may occur via Skype.
Health Products and Services
6 Ways Technology Helped Me 'Hack' Getting Into Shape
Consider switching to a smart scale that integrates with your Fitbit app or your iPhone.
Personal Health
Navigating the Challenges of the Consumer Health Universe
The industry has not yet achieved what it could be, but with the right focus, companies can blaze a new trail.
Organics
10 Surprising 'Organic' and 'Gluten-Free' Products and Services
From organic water to gluten-free haircuts, companies go above and beyond to get you to buy.
Theranos
3 Takeaways From the Demise of Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes
Holmes was an entrepreneurial darling until it became apparent her miracle company was a sham.
Marketing Strategies
How to 'Productize' Your Service Business Offerings
When your services business is treading water, adding products to your business plan may help keep it afloat.
Investments
While Tech Investing Slows These 3 Growing Industries Are Getting Hot
While the familiar tech sectors seem to be entering a down phase, the future is bright in other sectors you need to learn about.
Franchise Players
Lifelong Health Advocate Finds a Natural Fit With Jamba Juice
Panos Joulios, a career-entrepreneur in the restaurant industry, loves promoting healthy living at his several juice joints across Arizona and California.
Products
Garmin Adds a New Smart Scale, Fitness Tracker to Its Product Line
Both devices will go on sale at Best Buy in November for $149.99.
Franchises
Are People Your Passion? Here Are 111 Franchises That Might Suit You.
Pick your passion from our list of top personal-service franchises.
100 Brilliant Companies
The Brilliant Software That's Turning Grandma's TV Into a Caregiving Tool
A TV-based caregiving platform keeps the elderly in touch