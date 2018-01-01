How to Write a Blog
2 Ways to Break Through Your Writer's Block
More From This Topic
4 Tips on Writing Guest Articles Without Ruffling Editors' Feathers
4 Must-Haves for Headlines That Hook Readers
The Power of the Blog: 6 Days from Submit to Pickup Truck
3 Tips for Tapping Into the Power of Blogs
The After-Posting Checklist: 7 Ways to Get the Most Out of Your Blog Content
How to Turbocharge the Launch of Your Corporate Blog
How to Create an Awesome Blog
Attention, Content Marketers: Here's How to Write an Amazing Headline (Infographic)
5 Fast, Easy and Free Blog Idea Generators That Will Change the Way You Write
4 Ways for Entrepreneurs to Cultivate Their Writing
For marketers and business owners, learning how to write a blog can be a powerful marketing tool. Writing a blog not only creates content -- whether it’s service-oriented or anecdotal -- which can be used in a variety of marketing strategies, such as serving as content for email newsletters or providing a call-to-action. Blogging establishes a digital footprint and can position you as an industry expert. You can blog for your own company’s site, social-media sites like LinkedIn or pitch posts to established sites in your industry, such as Entrepreneur.com.
Blog basics:
To write a blog, you must have a user account on a blogging platform or content management system, such as WordPress, LinkedIn or Tumblr.
Choose a topic -- or many topics -- and write and publish content regularly.
Promote your blog’s content -- and in doing so, your brand -- by engaging with readers through the comments section or on social media, such as Twitter and Facebook.
Some helpful articles on how to write a blog are “How to Write a Blog Post in Just 30 Minutes” and “8 Must-Have Ingredients of a Successful Blog Post.”