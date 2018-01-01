For marketers and business owners, learning how to write a blog can be a powerful marketing tool. Writing a blog not only creates content -- whether it’s service-oriented or anecdotal -- which can be used in a variety of marketing strategies, such as serving as content for email newsletters or providing a call-to-action. Blogging establishes a digital footprint and can position you as an industry expert. You can blog for your own company’s site, social-media sites like LinkedIn or pitch posts to established sites in your industry, such as Entrepreneur.com.

Blog basics:

To write a blog, you must have a user account on a blogging platform or content management system, such as WordPress, LinkedIn or Tumblr.

Choose a topic -- or many topics -- and write and publish content regularly.

Promote your blog’s content -- and in doing so, your brand -- by engaging with readers through the comments section or on social media, such as Twitter and Facebook.

Some helpful articles on how to write a blog are “How to Write a Blog Post in Just 30 Minutes” and “8 Must-Have Ingredients of a Successful Blog Post.”