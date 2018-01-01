Legacy

More From This Topic

The Founder of Panera Bread: 'I Wish I'd Fired More People'
CEOs

The Founder of Panera Bread: 'I Wish I'd Fired More People'

After stepping down as CEO in January, Ron Shaich looks back on what he wishes he'd done differently.
Ron Shaich | 4 min read
Commitment to Innovation Is How Legacy Companies Stay Agile
Innovation

Commitment to Innovation Is How Legacy Companies Stay Agile

Companies that succeed over the long haul continually seek innovative ways to deliver lasting value.
Gary Beckstrand | 5 min read
10 Gary Vaynerchuk-Approved Success Strategies
Success Strategies

10 Gary Vaynerchuk-Approved Success Strategies

The VaynerMedia founder gets real about drive and ambition.
Nina Zipkin | 6 min read
3 Ways That Your Actions Today Will Shape Your Company's Legacy
Legacy

3 Ways That Your Actions Today Will Shape Your Company's Legacy

Legacy isn't some far-off goal to achieve; you can cultivate your company's legacy starting right now.
Sue Bingham | 7 min read
The Importance of Building Your Legacy
Legacy

The Importance of Building Your Legacy

It's worth noting what you choose to celebrate as your big wins.
Lewis Howes | 2 min read
Happy Birthday, Steve Jobs! 4 Inspirational Lessons to Celebrate the Innovative CEO.
Steve Jobs

Happy Birthday, Steve Jobs! 4 Inspirational Lessons to Celebrate the Innovative CEO.

The Apple founder would have been 61 today.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
Don't Wait to Determine Your Legacy: 4 Steps to Start Today
Philanthropy

Don't Wait to Determine Your Legacy: 4 Steps to Start Today

To maximize your startup's social impact, make sure it has a philanthropic vision from the start.
David Goldberg | 6 min read
Want to Have True Impact as an Entrepreneur? Master These 6 Things.
Legacy

Want to Have True Impact as an Entrepreneur? Master These 6 Things.

Steps to leaving a legacy from a transformational leadership expert.
The Oracles | 5 min read
What Is Your Legacy?
Legacy

What Is Your Legacy?

What does it take to create a true legacy with your life? And how do you even decide what you want your legacy to be?
Lewis Howes | 1 min read
3 Principles for Building a Company That Lasts
Legacy

3 Principles for Building a Company That Lasts

Products come and go, but it's how you treat people, from clients to employees, that creates a firm for the ages.
Anthony Tumbiolo | 4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.