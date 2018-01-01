Startup Mistakes
Startup Mistakes
9 Dumb Ways Smart Founders Have Managed to Kill Their Companies
There are mistakes everybody should know to avoid.
More From This Topic
Confidence
Why You Must Never Show a Hint of Desperation, Especially When Things Are Bad
Projecting the right attitude inspires confidence in your product. When desperation creeps in, potential clients and investors look for a way out.
Startup Mistakes
The 6 Biggest Startup Mistakes Entrepreneurs Make
The worst mistakes are also completely avoidable.
Mistakes
4 Tips for Fixing Mistakes
Even when you've blown it with your first customers, you can still rebound. Read this to find out how.
Rebranding
4 Ways to Survive Your Company's Rebrand
When your "brand" no longer defines what your business is actually all about, it may be time to pivot. Here's how.
Project Grow
Why Startups Fail and What Experts Have to Say About It (Infographic)
There are nine categories of problems, and office space isn't one of them.
Young Entrepreneurs
How to Avoid the 3 Mistakes That Cost Young Entrepreneurs Credibility
The biggest mistake in growing a company is to hire people who are underqualified for crucial roles and responsibilities.
Hiring
Lessons I've Learned About Getting Hiring Right the First Time
Firing an employee is among the most unpleasant responsibilities of being boss, in part because their failure is also your failure.
Startup Mistakes
10 Deadly Startup Mistakes to Avoid
The more you know of them, the less you'll make them.
Starting a Business
10 Mistakes to Avoid When Starting an Online Business
From not having a business plan to spreading yourself too thin on social media, here are a few things founders should avoid when starting a business.
Startup Mistakes
5 Mistakes to Avoid When Starting Your First Business
A new entrepreneur's 'fast-success' launch of a fitness center proved to have some unhealthy aspects.