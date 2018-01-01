Startup Mistakes

More From This Topic

Why You Must Never Show a Hint of Desperation, Especially When Things Are Bad
Confidence

Why You Must Never Show a Hint of Desperation, Especially When Things Are Bad

Projecting the right attitude inspires confidence in your product. When desperation creeps in, potential clients and investors look for a way out.
Mike Loomis | 3 min read
The 6 Biggest Startup Mistakes Entrepreneurs Make
Startup Mistakes

The 6 Biggest Startup Mistakes Entrepreneurs Make

The worst mistakes are also completely avoidable.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 3 min read
4 Tips for Fixing Mistakes
Mistakes

4 Tips for Fixing Mistakes

Even when you've blown it with your first customers, you can still rebound. Read this to find out how.
Matt McCue | 7 min read
4 Ways to Survive Your Company's Rebrand
Rebranding

4 Ways to Survive Your Company's Rebrand

When your "brand" no longer defines what your business is actually all about, it may be time to pivot. Here's how.
Robert Wallace | 5 min read
Why Startups Fail and What Experts Have to Say About It (Infographic)
Project Grow

Why Startups Fail and What Experts Have to Say About It (Infographic)

There are nine categories of problems, and office space isn't one of them.
Carly Okyle | 1 min read
How to Avoid the 3 Mistakes That Cost Young Entrepreneurs Credibility
Young Entrepreneurs

How to Avoid the 3 Mistakes That Cost Young Entrepreneurs Credibility

The biggest mistake in growing a company is to hire people who are underqualified for crucial roles and responsibilities.
Adam S. Wescott | 4 min read
Lessons I've Learned About Getting Hiring Right the First Time
Hiring

Lessons I've Learned About Getting Hiring Right the First Time

Firing an employee is among the most unpleasant responsibilities of being boss, in part because their failure is also your failure.
Shaun Buck | 6 min read
10 Deadly Startup Mistakes to Avoid
Startup Mistakes

10 Deadly Startup Mistakes to Avoid

The more you know of them, the less you'll make them.
Paula Andruss | 10 min read
10 Mistakes to Avoid When Starting an Online Business
Starting a Business

10 Mistakes to Avoid When Starting an Online Business

From not having a business plan to spreading yourself too thin on social media, here are a few things founders should avoid when starting a business.
Carolyn Sun | 6 min read
5 Mistakes to Avoid When Starting Your First Business
Startup Mistakes

5 Mistakes to Avoid When Starting Your First Business

A new entrepreneur's 'fast-success' launch of a fitness center proved to have some unhealthy aspects.
Paul Evans | 5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.