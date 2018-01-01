Super Bowl
Shaq Is Throwing a Big Party and Everyone Is Invited (Except Charles Barkley)
More From This Topic
A 'Top Chef' Shares a Quick Recipe That Can Help You Reduce Food Waste
Super Bowl Provides Opportunity for Local Businesses to Score Big
Here's How Celebrity Chef Sunny Anderson Brought Her Super Bowl-Ready Snack Stadium to Market
3 Things Entrepreneurs Can Look Forward to at the Super Bowl
Watch All of the Best Super Bowl Ad Teasers Here Before Sunday's Big Game
What Tom Brady's Super Bowl Turnaround Can Teach Us about Losing
Forget Which Super Bowl Ads Are Funny -- These Are Ads that Actually Worked
From Overtime to Real Time: SB51 Social Strategies Brands Can Use Every Day
Putting the Super Bowl's $5 Million Ads Under the Microscope
The No. 1 Strategy Lesson You Can Learn From Tom Brady and Those Super Bowl Champs
The Super Bowl is the annual championship game held by the National Football League, the highest level of professional football in the United States. Because the Super Bowl is one of the most highly-viewed television events of the year, affiliated with massive food and beer consumption and highly anticipated musical performances and commercials, the event provides many advertising and marketing opportunities for businesses.