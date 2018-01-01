Super Bowl

A 'Top Chef' Shares a Quick Recipe That Can Help You Reduce Food Waste
Food

A 'Top Chef' Shares a Quick Recipe That Can Help You Reduce Food Waste

Planning a Super Bowl party this Sunday? Here's an idea to rescue your leftover nachos.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read
Super Bowl Provides Opportunity for Local Businesses to Score Big
Super Bowl

Super Bowl Provides Opportunity for Local Businesses to Score Big

There will be millions of gatherings to watch the game, and just about every snack will have been purchased close to home.
Curtis Tingle | 4 min read
Here's How Celebrity Chef Sunny Anderson Brought Her Super Bowl-Ready Snack Stadium to Market
Market Research

Here's How Celebrity Chef Sunny Anderson Brought Her Super Bowl-Ready Snack Stadium to Market

It's all in the research.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
3 Things Entrepreneurs Can Look Forward to at the Super Bowl
Super Bowl

3 Things Entrepreneurs Can Look Forward to at the Super Bowl

Get something out of the game, even if you aren't into sports.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Watch All of the Best Super Bowl Ad Teasers Here Before Sunday's Big Game
Super Bowl Ads

Watch All of the Best Super Bowl Ad Teasers Here Before Sunday's Big Game

From Amazon's Alexa losing her voice to an imperative to support local businesses, here's a glimpse of the commercials that have circulated so far.
Lydia Belanger | 7 min read
What Tom Brady's Super Bowl Turnaround Can Teach Us about Losing
Project Grow

What Tom Brady's Super Bowl Turnaround Can Teach Us about Losing

Computers gave the Patriots just a 0.2 percent chance of winning in the third quarter of Super Bowl LI, but they pulled off the comeback by staying engaged mentally.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read
Forget Which Super Bowl Ads Are Funny -- These Are Ads that Actually Worked
Advertising

Forget Which Super Bowl Ads Are Funny -- These Are Ads that Actually Worked

Data science provides a real answer to a multi-million dollar question.
Allison Sullivan | 5 min read
From Overtime to Real Time: SB51 Social Strategies Brands Can Use Every Day
Social Media Marketing

From Overtime to Real Time: SB51 Social Strategies Brands Can Use Every Day

Inspired by Super Bowl marketing magic, here are three strategies brands should employ year-round to find success on social media.
Andrew Caravella | 5 min read
Putting the Super Bowl's $5 Million Ads Under the Microscope
Super Bowl Ads

Putting the Super Bowl's $5 Million Ads Under the Microscope

A little Monday morning quarterbacking by advertisers might help make those pricey ad slots go further next year.
Heather Andrew | 6 min read
The No. 1 Strategy Lesson You Can Learn From Tom Brady and Those Super Bowl Champs
Super Bowl

The No. 1 Strategy Lesson You Can Learn From Tom Brady and Those Super Bowl Champs

The positive momentum you get by sticking to "Plan A" and focusing on executing the next play is what won the Super Bowl. There was no "Plan B" for the Patriots.
John Brubaker | 4 min read

