What African Entrepreneurs Can Teach Us About Overcoming Challenges
Africa

What African Entrepreneurs Can Teach Us About Overcoming Challenges

These startups don't need paternalistic "saving" but, rather, supportive ecosystems and institutions.
Daniel Myatt and Chris Kasali | 7 min read
11 African Entrepreneurs Who Are Changing the Business Landscape
Africa

11 African Entrepreneurs Who Are Changing the Business Landscape

From hi-tech to fashion to branding, startups are transforming the continent and supercharging commerce.
Obianuju Helen Okoye | 7 min read
Street Business School, in Uganda: Entrepreneurship Is the Path out of Poverty
Women Entrepreneurs

Street Business School, in Uganda: Entrepreneurship Is the Path out of Poverty

The school plans, by 2027, to train 1 million women living in poverty around the world to start their own fledgling businesses.
Devin Hibbard | 9 min read
An Accelerated African Tech Ecosystem: Startups Driving Innovation
Global Entrepreneurship

An Accelerated African Tech Ecosystem: Startups Driving Innovation

As the global population increases, it is important for accelerator programs to recognize the potential in untapped markets.
Yossi Hasson | 4 min read
5 Hot African Industries Investors Should Be Watching
Africa

5 Hot African Industries Investors Should Be Watching

As credit access and technology infrastructure improve, partnering with a multitude of African counterparts means business opportunities for you.
Konstantin Makarov | 4 min read
Africa: A New Business Frontier
Going Global

Africa: A New Business Frontier

There's a whole continent of largely untapped commercial potential in Africa.
Phil Gahn | 5 min read
Want a Great Way to Win Over Millennials in Africa's Emerging Markets?
Millennials

Want a Great Way to Win Over Millennials in Africa's Emerging Markets?

Millennials' values are going global. Respond by optimizing your company's horizontal management to meet their workplace needs.
Konstantin Makarov | 4 min read
How South Africa Built a Booming Wine Business
Wines

How South Africa Built a Booming Wine Business

In a very short time period, South Africa has become a credible player in the worldwide wine marketplace.
Tracy Byrnes | 6 min read
Picking the Right Wine for Thanksgiving
Wines

Picking the Right Wine for Thanksgiving

Show your entrepreneurial spirit by drinking something unconventional on Thanksgiving.
Tracy Byrnes | 5 min read
5 Universal Truths About Entrepreneurship Learned From Rwandan Coffee Farmers
Entrepreneurs

5 Universal Truths About Entrepreneurship Learned From Rwandan Coffee Farmers

No two people will ever have the same journey but in the fundamentals, we all walk the same path.
Darrah Brustein | 6 min read

Africa is the second-largest continent that is also the second-most populated. The land mass holds vast reserves of natural resources, yet just under 43 percent of its population lives in extreme poverty. Economic growth in Africa is generally slow, and corruption is bureaucratic. However, there are a host of increasing opportunities for entrepreneurs to bring new products and services to the developing.

