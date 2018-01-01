Bars

How to Deal With Your Rowdy Customers
How to Deal With Your Rowdy Customers

Turn the wild energy of partying patrons into a positive with these five easy steps
Chip R. Bell | 5 min read
Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Bars for VC Meetings
Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Bars for VC Meetings

Drink and get the deal done.
Jeff Chu, Margaret Rhodes, Kate Rockwood, Stephanie Schomer | 2 min read
'Hey, Dummy. Right Here. Right In Front of You!' Said My Calling in Life as I Made a Dirty Martini
'Hey, Dummy. Right Here. Right In Front of You!' Said My Calling in Life as I Made a Dirty Martini

My entrepreneurial niche involved something I did over and over every day as a bartender.
Eric Tecosky | 6 min read
How Pisco Went From Obscure South American Drink to American Sensation
How Pisco Went From Obscure South American Drink to American Sensation

As cocktails make a comeback, Pisco is taking North America by storm.
Tracy Byrnes | 6 min read
What's in a Name? Ask the Blind Barber, a Salon That Offers More Than Meets the Eye.
What's in a Name? Ask the Blind Barber, a Salon That Offers More Than Meets the Eye.

A look at how this salon-speakeasy concept has found a way to differentiate itself.
Entrepreneur Staff | 6 min read
Uber Is Giving Free Rides in This Town to Curb Drunk Driving
Uber Is Giving Free Rides in This Town to Curb Drunk Driving

Anyone drinking in the town's alcohol-serving establishments can now get a free ride home from Uber.
Reuters | 2 min read
Jon Taffer's 3 Tips for Running a Bar or Restaurant
Jon Taffer's 3 Tips for Running a Bar or Restaurant

'This is a serious business. It's a hard business.'
Jason Fell | 4 min read
Meet the Business Owners Spearheading Alcohol's Avant-Garde
Meet the Business Owners Spearheading Alcohol's Avant-Garde

A growing number of bars are leveraging advanced science, emerging technologies and DIY ingenuity to expand the possibilities of cocktail craft and redefine how drinks are engineered and experienced.
Jason Ankeny | 9 min read
30 Iconic American Hotel Bars Everyone Should Have a Drink At
30 Iconic American Hotel Bars Everyone Should Have a Drink At

Once a watering hole of last resort filled with business travelers and tourists, the hotel bar is back with a vengeance.
Brittany Fowler and April Walloga | 15+ min read
Bar Owners: This Is What Your Customers Want
Bar Owners: This Is What Your Customers Want

The comedians from Esquire's 'Best Bars in America' dish on what makes a great bar.
Jason Ankeny | 6 min read
