punctuation
2 Very Visible Mistakes That Make Your Web Copy Look Unprofessional
Make sure to correct these errors in your blogs and product websites.
Books
Reading Books Makes You Smarter, Richer and Surprisingly Healthier
Science confirms what many already suspect. Reading a book held in your hands is an entirely different experience than reading the same book on a screen.
Blogging
How to Implement a Killer Blog Strategy for $8
Why spend countless hours creating a blog post but getting zero views?
Podcasts
4 Steps to Start a Successful Podcast
Podcasting is growing in popularity, but it's harder than you think to pull off.
Writing
Learn to Write, for God's Sake
In this digital world, your reputation is based primarily on what and how you write. Unfortunately, your writing sucks.
Freelancers
How to Screen Freelance Writers
You want to work with freelancers who really know the material and can be counted on to deliver a high-quality finished product.
Content Marketing
3 Reasons Why Content Marketing Is the 'Only Marketing Left'
Maximize your use of blogs and curated content and be as good as gold.
Blogging
How to Create an Editorial Calendar for Your Blog
The stress you feel to craft great content comes from a lack of preparation that is easily fixed.
Entrepreneurs
6 Entrepreneurs You Should Learn From Now
A short list of some of my favorite business leaders and where to read their insights.
Intuition
Improve Your Business Intuition By Doing One Simple Thing
Whether you believe in hunches and luck or not, you can greatly increase your effectiveness to intuit by consistently performing this one task.
Resources
20 Must-Reads for Aspiring Entrepreneurs
If you want to take your new business or idea to the next level, start by going through some or all of these resources.