Customer Complaints
Customer Complaints
The 5 Types of People Who Will Complain About Your Business
No matter the exact reason, most customer complaints fall into five basic categories.
More From This Topic
People Are Horrified That Facebook's Hidden Inbox Is Hiding Incredibly Important Messages
Users are complaining about not seeing messages from since-deceased family members, people reaching out to help them, and even people contacting them to let them know their friends have died.
Airbnb
Partiers Beware: Airbnb Will Let Neighbors Complain Online
The home-rental giant announced Monday that the company will begin rolling out a new online comment and complaint feature.
Customer Service
3 Ways to Reveal the Hidden Causes of Customer Anxiety
Why do shoppers put bent cans of vegetables back on the grocery store shelf? Here are ways to to care for and protect subtle but vital service hygiene.
Reputation Management
Battling Brand Sabotage: The Angry Critic
Only one negative online review can destroy your company's reputation. Here's how to prevent that from happening.
Legal Issues
JustFab: Silicon Valley Sees a Unicorn, Customers See a Trojan Horse
The company's founders have a history of being associated with dubious practices.
Subway
Subway Reveals It Did Not Act on a Serious Complaint About Jared Fogle in 2011
The complaint was from a former journalist who also took her concerns to the FBI.
iPhone
Apple Will Fix the Busted Camera on Your iPhone 6 Plus
Customers who bought phones between September 2014 and January 2015 can get their back-of-phone cameras fixed for free.
Customer Complaints
7 Ways to Soothe a Customer Complaining Online
Customers can complain anonymously but you have to respond publicly. Be nice and patient.
Good News for Your Inbox: LinkedIn Cuts Back on Annoying Emails
The company is decreasing the number of emails it sends to users.
Starting a Business
The Magic Words Customers Want to Hear
These words and phrases to show customers how important they are to you and your business.