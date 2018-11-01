Food
Robots
Postmates Unveils Its Adorable Autonomous Delivery Robot
Serve looks a bit like Wall-E, but for bringing your lunch to the office.
Halloween
Reese's New Machine Will Let You Exchange Candy You Hate for Peanut Butter Cups
Taking candy swapping to a whole new level.
Environment
How Food Entrepreneurs Are Saving the Planet, According to the CEO of Tofurky
'There's a lot of interest in bigger companies acquiring these smaller innovators like Tofurky. I see that as a really good sign,' says Jaime Athos.
How Success Happens Podcast
How Stand-Up Comedian Tom Papa Went From Joke Slinger to Food Network Baking Expert
Listen in as the comedy veteran explains how he pivoted from nightclub performer to baking authority.
Project Grow
5 Science-Proved Reasons Vacation Will Boost Your Brain
Get your next big idea on picturesque Nassau Paradise Island in the Bahamas.
This Week in Weed: Canada 'Okays' Public Smoking!
Ontario loosens up consumption laws, a lobster pound is in hot water, and pro-pot political candidates.
News and Trends
Take a Photo of an Ingredient and Get a Recipe With This App
Plus, a Twitch founder raises $65 million for legal startup Atrium and HP introduces a 3D printer for metal.
plantlab
CEO of Culinary School PlantLab Charged With Embezzling $2.4 Million
The 35 felony charges against Adam Zucker include money laundering and grand theft by embezzlement.
plantlab
CEO of Culinary School Who 'Disappeared' Appears to Have Spent a Week in Jail
PlantLab CEO Adam Zucker said he'd been dealing with a 'catastrophic' personal issue for more than a week when his staff was unable to contact him. The time coincides with the arrest and incarceration of a person by the same name on embezzlement charges.
plantlab
The CEO of a Culinary School Is Missing. Students Are Now on the Hook for Thousands Paid in Tuition.
PlantLab says its CEO, Adam Zucker -- a former colleague of celebrity chef Matthew Kenney -- is unreachable. They've canceled all upcoming classes.
Regulations
Lab-Grown Meat and Other Substitutes Can't Be Labeled as Meat, Missouri State Rules
Apparently 'shopper confusion' is to blame for the new marketing regulation.
