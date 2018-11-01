Food

Reese's New Machine Will Let You Exchange Candy You Hate for Peanut Butter Cups
Halloween

Reese's New Machine Will Let You Exchange Candy You Hate for Peanut Butter Cups

Taking candy swapping to a whole new level.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
How Food Entrepreneurs Are Saving the Planet, According to the CEO of Tofurky
Environment

How Food Entrepreneurs Are Saving the Planet, According to the CEO of Tofurky

'There's a lot of interest in bigger companies acquiring these smaller innovators like Tofurky. I see that as a really good sign,' says Jaime Athos.
Stephen J. Bronner | 13 min read
How Stand-Up Comedian Tom Papa Went From Joke Slinger to Food Network Baking Expert
How Success Happens Podcast

How Stand-Up Comedian Tom Papa Went From Joke Slinger to Food Network Baking Expert

Listen in as the comedy veteran explains how he pivoted from nightclub performer to baking authority.
Patrick Carone | 2 min read
5 Science-Proved Reasons Vacation Will Boost Your Brain
Project Grow

5 Science-Proved Reasons Vacation Will Boost Your Brain

Get your next big idea on picturesque Nassau Paradise Island in the Bahamas.
Patrick Carone | 5 min read
This Week in Weed: Canada 'Okays' Public Smoking!

This Week in Weed: Canada 'Okays' Public Smoking!

Ontario loosens up consumption laws, a lobster pound is in hot water, and pro-pot political candidates.
Conrad Martin | 2 min read
Take a Photo of an Ingredient and Get a Recipe With This App
News and Trends

Take a Photo of an Ingredient and Get a Recipe With This App

Plus, a Twitch founder raises $65 million for legal startup Atrium and HP introduces a 3D printer for metal.
Venturer | 1 min read
CEO of Culinary School PlantLab Charged With Embezzling $2.4 Million
plantlab

CEO of Culinary School PlantLab Charged With Embezzling $2.4 Million

The 35 felony charges against Adam Zucker include money laundering and grand theft by embezzlement.
Hayden Field | 7 min read
CEO of Culinary School Who 'Disappeared' Appears to Have Spent a Week in Jail
plantlab

CEO of Culinary School Who 'Disappeared' Appears to Have Spent a Week in Jail

PlantLab CEO Adam Zucker said he'd been dealing with a 'catastrophic' personal issue for more than a week when his staff was unable to contact him. The time coincides with the arrest and incarceration of a person by the same name on embezzlement charges.
Hayden Field | 9 min read
The CEO of a Culinary School Is Missing. Students Are Now on the Hook for Thousands Paid in Tuition.
plantlab

The CEO of a Culinary School Is Missing. Students Are Now on the Hook for Thousands Paid in Tuition.

PlantLab says its CEO, Adam Zucker -- a former colleague of celebrity chef Matthew Kenney -- is unreachable. They've canceled all upcoming classes.
Hayden Field | 5 min read
Lab-Grown Meat and Other Substitutes Can't Be Labeled as Meat, Missouri State Rules
Regulations

Lab-Grown Meat and Other Substitutes Can't Be Labeled as Meat, Missouri State Rules

Apparently 'shopper confusion' is to blame for the new marketing regulation.
Rachel England | 2 min read
